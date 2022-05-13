Journeyman helps Reds blank Bucs

PITTSBURGH – Connor Overton got his first major league win and combined with two relievers on a four-hitter for the Cincinnati Reds' first shutout of the season, a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.

A 2014 amateur draft pick who debuted last August with Toronto, Overton (1-0) was claimed by the Pirates in September and made five appearances for Pittsburgh. He became a free agent after he refused an outright assignment, and signed a minor-league deal with the Reds in November.

“It was nothing I haven't experienced before,” said Overton, who had two stints in independent ball before making it to the majors. “I didn't really dwell on it. I kind of just put my head down and kept working.”

He allowed three hits and four walks in 61/3 innings with one strikeout. The 28-year-old right-hander got nine outs on ground balls.

“I'm trying to be efficient, fill up the zone, let the ball be put into play and let the defense work,” Overton said.

He threw 50 of 91 pitches for strikes. Cincinnati manager David Bell said the efficient approach allowed him to let Overton become the first Reds starter this year to pitch into the seventh inning.

Luis Cessa got five straight outs and Art Warren pitched around a leadoff single, getting Daniel Vogelbach to ground into a game-ending double play.

Cincinnati has the worst record in the major leagues at 8-24; the Reds are 3-1 against Pirates and 5-23 against other teams.

American

ATHLETICS 5, TIGERS 3: In Detroit, Seth Brown hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning and Oakland beat Detroit.

Michael Fulmer got the first two outs of the eighth, but Jed Lowrie drew a walk and Brown homered.

The Tigers have lost nine of 10. Oakland came to Comerica Park this week with a nine-game losing streak, but won four times in an unusual five-game series. The Athletics' only loss came when they were the official home team in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader – a game they were originally supposed to host before the season's first series was postponed by the lockout.

Miguel Cabera made it 3-all in the Detroit sixth with his 601st career double, tying Barry Bonds for 17th all-time.

Interleague

ORIOLES 3, CARDINALS 2: In St. Louis, Rylan Bannon became just the third Baltimore player since 2000 to get a hit on the first pitch of his big league career, Jorge Mateo and Anthony Bemboom homered and the Orioles beat St. Louis.

Bannon a 26-year-old third baseman, was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game and singled on a changeup from Steven Matz (3-3) with two outs in the second inning, one batter after Mateo homered to put the Orioles ahead. Bannon went 1 for 4 with a strikeout and two flyouts.