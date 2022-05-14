Surging Reds win 3rd in a row

PITTSBURGH – Mike Moustakas homered twice and Brandon Drury drove in four runs to break out of a slump and lead the resurgent Cincinnati Reds to an 8-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Moustakas hit a solo shot into the right field stands in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie. In the seventh, he had another solo homer to make it 8-2, two batters after Drury had a two-run drive.

It was the 15th multihomer game for Moustakas, who has 199 career home runs. He helped the Reds win for the sixth time in eight games after a 3-22 start.

Tyler Mahle (2-4) won for the first time since opening day, snapping a six-start winless streak. He gave up two runs on five hits in six innings while striking out eight and walking one.

Reds starters have pitched six innings in back-to-back games after not making it that far in the first 31 games of the season.

BREWERS 2, MARLINS 1: At Miami, Jace Peterson walked against Anthony Bender with the bases loaded in the ninth inning.

After starters Corbin Burnes and Pablo López dueled for seven innings, ex-Marlins star Christian Yelich reached on a leadoff single against Tanner Scott (0-1) in the ninth. Scott hit Luis Urías and surrendered pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor's single to right that loaded the bases. Bender relieved and struck out Hunter Renfroe before walking Peterson on four pitches.

TIGERS 4, ORIOLES 2: At Detroit, Miguel Cabrera doubled and homered to help slumping Detroit, which won for just the second time in 11 games.

The Orioles left the bases loaded in each of the last three innings.

Cabrera gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the third. It was his 602nd career double, moving him ahead of Barry Bonds for sole possession of 17th place in major league history and drawing a standing ovation from the Comerica Park crowd.

His 504th career homer in the sixth inning made it 2-0. The homer moved him into a tie with Eddie Murray for 27th on the career list and gave him 1,123 extra-base hits, breaking a tie with Manny Ramirez for 17th place.

Extra bases

• The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Clayton Kershaw on the injured list with inflammation in a pelvic joint. The Dodgers made the move several hours before Kershaw (4-0, 1.80 ERA) was slated to face the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

• The San Diego Padres say no cancer was found when manager Bob Melvin had prostate surgery Wednesday. Melvin, 60, was recovering at home Friday after being released from the hospital, the team said.

Melvin said he hoped to miss only the first six games of the team's forthcoming nine-game trip, which started Friday night in Atlanta and continues through Philadelphia and San Francisco.