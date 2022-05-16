Yankees' pitching stops White Sox

CHICAGO – When Nestor Cortes was in high school, his father used to complain when he wandered off the mound while he was pitching.

“He was sick of me getting tired going into the sixth, so he said stop walking so much and maybe you'll get there,” Cortes said.

Staying on the mound and working quickly – just like his dad would have wanted – Cortes pitched a career-high eight innings to lead the New York Yankees to a 5-1 victory over Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

New York managed just two hits: a second-inning single for Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a two-run homer by Joey Gallo in the ninth. But it was more than enough, thanks to the crafty Cortes (2-1).

Since his first big league outing of last season, on May 30, 2021, Cortes has an AL-low 2.44 ERA over 133 innings. He has allowed three runs or fewer in 16 straight starts, matching Luis Severino in 2018 for the second-longest such streak in franchise history.

Kopech (0-1) pitched six innings of one-hit ball for Chicago. The right-hander had five sharp innings – and one real bad one.

CUBS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2: At Phoenix, Frank Schwindel hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning and Patrick Wisdom and Rafael Ortega homered for Chicago, which has won four of six after a 3-14 stretch.

Wisdom doubled to deep center field to lead off the ninth against Ian Kennedy (2-2) and Schwindel reached out and hit a soft line drive over first base.

Chicago starter Justin Steele struck out a career-high 10 and gave up one earned run and three hits in six innings.

It was his first appearance since being removed from last Sunday's start after four innings because of thumb soreness.

Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki was 1 for 3 with a double and a walk in his second straight start after missing three starts with an ankle injury.

TIGERS 5, ORIOLES 1: At Detroit, Miguel Cabrera blasted his 505th career home run, Tarik Skubal equaled his career high with 11 strikeouts, and Detroit completed their first series sweep this season.

Cabrera had two hits, scored two runs and knocked in two more for the Tigers, who have won three straight. Harold Castro added three hits, a run scored and two RBIs. Cabrera has a six-game hitting streak, batting .500 in that span.

Skubal (3-2) lasted six innings, limiting Baltimore to three hits and two walks.

TWINS 3, GUARDIANS 1: At Minneapolis, Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings and was backed by solo homers from Byron Buxton and Gio Urshela to win for Central Division-leading Minnesota.

Ryan (4-2) threw a career-high 103 pitches and struck out five, with his only blemish a fourth inning changeup that José Ramírez hit over the right field fence for his eighth home run of the season.