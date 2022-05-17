Homer in 9th helps Tigers win 4th in row

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Harold Castro hit his first home run of the year with two outs in the ninth inning, a tiebreaking shot that sent the Detroit Tigers past the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Monday night for their season-best fourth straight victory.

Castro connected off Andrew Kittredge (3-1) for his first long ball since going deep in consecutive games against Oakland in early September last year. He had three home runs in 2021.

Michael Fulmer (2-2) got the win in relief and Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his sixth save in seven tries.

Jonathan Schoop hit a two-run homer that put Tigers rookie Alex Faedo in position for his first major league win, but Brett Phillips helped the Rays erase their 2-0 deficit with a home run in the sixth and a leadoff double against Fulmer in the eighth.

Phillips scored on Wander Franco's sacrifice fly to tie it.

Faedo, a first-round draft choice in 2017 who did not pitch in 2020 or 2021 because of the pandemic and Tommy John surgery, tossed 52/3 innings in his third career start. He gave up one run and four hits, striking out four.

Schoop hit his third homer off Rays starter Corey Kluber, giving Detroit a 2-0 lead after Miguel Cabrera's leadoff single in the fourth.

YANKEES 6, ORIOLES 2: In Baltimore, Luis Severino gave up one hit in six innings, and Jose Trevino became the first New York catcher with a home run this year when he hit a three-run drive in the fourth to lift the Yankees.

Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo added back-to-back solo homers in the ninth for New York, which won for the 19th time in 22 games. New York (26-9) is off to one of the best 35-game starts in franchise history. Only the 1939 and 1928 teams, at 28-7, were better at this point.

Anthony Santander homered twice for Baltimore's only runs, but the Orioles managed only one other hit in the game.

National League

CUBS 9, PIRATES 0: In Chicago, Willson Contreras led off with a double and became a rare leadoff hitter with a first-inning grand slam as Chicago burst to an eight-run lead to beat Pittsburgh.

Contreras became the 10th leadoff hitter since 1901 with a first-inning slam, the first since Houston's George Springer off Kansas City's Edinson Vólquez on June 24, 2016. The slam was the 100th homer of Contreras' career, making him the third Cubs catcher to reach that mark along with Gabby Hartnett and Jody Davis. Contreras became the first Cub with two extra-base hits in an inning since Javier Báez on May 1, 2019.

Wade Miley (1-0) retired his first 14 batters before Michael Chavis lined a single to left and ended a 13-inning hitless streak for Pittsburgh batters.