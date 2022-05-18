Reds hang on in 10th to defeat Guardians

CLEVELAND – Mike Moustakas drew the third straight walk in the 10th inning by Cleveland reliever Nick Sandlin to force in a run, and the Cincinnati Reds hung on for a 5-4 win over the Guardians on Tuesday night.

Moustakas was down to his last strike before taking three straight pitches from Sandlin (3-2) to bring in Matt Reynolds, who started the inning at second base.

Art Warren (2-1) got the win for Cincinnati despite giving up Owen Miller's tying, two-run homer in the ninth. Rookie reliever Alexis Díaz survived a nerve-racking 10th by striking out Cleveland star José Ramírez with the bases loaded for the final out and his first save.

Tyler Naquin homered for the Reds (10-26), who became the last team in the majors to reach double-digit wins despite grounding into five double plays and blowing a two-run lead in the ninth.

Miller's two-run homer into the left-field bleachers off Warren tied it 4-4.

The Guardians had managed just four singles over the first eight innings against rookie Connor Overton and reliever Tony Santillan before Miller followed a leadoff walk to José Ramírez with his fourth homer.

American League

RAYS 8, TIGERS 1: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Bishop Luers graduate Kevin Kiermaier, Kevin Phillips and Randy Arozarena each homered and drove in two runs to lead Tampa Bay.

Shane McClanahan struck out seven in seven innings, and Ji-Man Choi also drove in two runs for the Rays, who broke Detroit's four-game winning streak before an announced crowd of 8,475.

Jeimer Candelario homered off McClanahan in the fifth for the Tigers, his third of the season.

Kiermaier had three hits, including a leadoff homer in the second off Detroit starter Beau Brieske. It was his fourth homer of the season.

WHITE SOX 3-1, ROYALS 0-2: In Kansas City, Missouri, Brady Singer outdueled Davis Martin as Kansas City gain a doubleheader split.

Singer (1-0) had his best outing since last September 5, when he threw seven shutout innings against the White Sox. He struck out a career high nine batters and didn't walk anyone. He allowed just four hits in seven innings.

Josh Staumont earned his third save in five chances.

The White Sox got a run in the eighth, but left fielder Andrew Benintendi threw out Josh Harrison as he tried to score from second on a single.

Chicago won the first game behind clutch hitting by Jose Abreu and working around Kansas City offensive threats. Abreu's two-out, two-run double keyed a three-run fifth inning.

National League

CUBS 7, PIRATES 0: In Chicago, Keegan Thompson combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, as Chicago extended its winning streak to a season-best four games.

Jonathan Villar hit a go-ahead, solo homer in the third and added an RBI single.

The Pirates, who were shut out 9-0 Monday in the series opener, have not scored since the eighth inning Sunday, when Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati 1-0 despite not getting any hits. The Pirates had five hits Tuesday and have just nine in three games, dropping their batting average to .223.