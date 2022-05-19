Robert homers, drives in 4 as White Sox beat Royals 7-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  Luis Robert homered and drove in four runs as the Chicago White Sox rallied past the Kansas City City Royals 7-4 Thursday to win the five-game series.

Robert delivered a pair of RBI singles before hitting a two-run homer into the left field stands in the eighth. His sixth home run of the season capped Chicagos sixth come-from-behind win.

I was trying to not strike out, Robert said. I was just trying to put the ball in play. I was expecting a fastball and he just made a mistake and I took advantage of it.

Pinch-hitter Adam Engel gave the White Sox their first lead with an RBI single in the seventh off Gabe Speier (0-1) that broke a 4-all tie.

Guys at first and third, I was already in a good situation there, Engel said. Just had to put the ball in play and keep it up the middle there the best that I can. In order to do that I just looked for a pitch over the plate and tried not do too much.

Tim Anderson had two hits, two walks, two RBIs, and stole two bases, recording his 10th multi-hit outing in his last 18 games.

I was just trying to get a run in and get that egg off the board, Anderson said of stealing second and third ahead of Roberts first RBI single, opening the White Sox scoring in the third. I was being myself, playing my game, and having fun while doing it. Just putting us in the best position to be successful.

Said Chicago manager Tony La Russa: Hes very special. Hes as special as our fans think he is. The more people around the country that know it, the better.

Chicago took three of five from the Royals. It was the first five-game series at Kauffman Stadium since Chicago also won three of five in April 2018.

Bennett Sousa (2-0) earned the victory as four Chicago relievers held Kansas City scoreless over the final four innings. Liam Hendriks worked around a pair of singles for his 12th save.

Hunter Dozier had three hits and drove in three runs for the Royals. He had a two-run homer in the first and an RBI single in the third.

Kansas City scored in each of the first three innings against Vince Velasquez, recording an extra-base hit in each frame. He went five innings, allowing four runs on six hits, fanning three.

It seemed like my stuff was working very well today, but they were just guessing right, Velasquez said. Dozier was hunting fastballs the whole time. I could have been a bit better with executing fastballs up at the top of the zone. Im not really happy with the outing.

Royals starter Carlos Hernandez struggled with his control, walking five and allowing five hits in three-plus innings.

(Hernandezs) tempo was a little bit slow, Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero said. He was trying to think on too many things at one time. He was not feeling the ball. He couldnt grip it the way he wanted to. The ball wasnt doing what he wanted.

Chicago loaded the bases on consecutive hits to start the fourth before Anderson hit a two-run single, driving Hernandez from the mound.

TRAINERS ROOM

Royals OF Michael A. Taylor was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list.

TRANSACTIONS

Royals OF Dairon Blanco was selected from Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Continue their road trip in New York where LHP Dallas Keuchel (2-3, 5.54 ERA) faces Yankees LHP Nelson Cortes (2-1, 1.35 ERA). Royals: LHP Daniel Lynch (2-2, 3.30 ERA) goes against Twins LHP Devin Smeltzer (0-0, 1.80 ERA).