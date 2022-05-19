Ex-TinCap hits HR in return to Chicago

CHICAGO – Rookie Jack Suwinski, who attended high school 20 minutes from Wrigley Field, hit a tiebreaking home run and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cubs 3-2 Wednesday night, ending Chicago's four-game winning streak.

Suwinski, who played two full seasons for the TinCaps in 2017 and 2018, made his major league debut this season and began the day hitting .183 with two homers.

With the score 2-all, the 23-year-old outfielder from Taft High School opened the fifth inning with a drive off Drew Smyly (1-5) that barely cleared the center field wall.

Michael Chavis' single in the third snapped the Pirates' scoreless streak of 20 innings. They scored in the eighth inning of Sunday's 1-0 win over the Reds despite being no-hit by Hunter Greene and Art Warren, then lost 9-0 and 7-0 this week at Wrigley Field.

Pirates relievers Mitch Keller, Duane Underwood Jr. and David Bednar allowed four hits over the final seven innings. Wil Crowe went two innings in his first start of the season after 13 relief appearances.

Ian Happ's homer in the first off Crowe staked the Cubs to an early lead. Happ is batting .345 (29 for 84) with six doubles and four homers in his last 25 games against the Pirates.

BREWERS 7, BRAVES 6: At Milwaukee, Keston Hiura celebrated his return to the majors with a two-run homer off Jesse Chavez in the bottom of the 11th inning as Milwaukee rallied from a four-run deficit for its biggest comeback of the season.

The Brewers had tied it with two outs in the ninth on an RBI triple from Kolten Wong.

Hiura was officially called up from Triple-A Nashville before the game after arriving in Milwaukee on Tuesday. This was the second walk-off homer of Hiura's career. He also had one against Craig Kimbrel in a 5-3, 10-inning victory over the Chicago Cubs on July 27, 2019.

RAYS 6, TIGERS 1: At St. Petersburg, Florida, Isaac Paredes homered twice against his former teammates to double his career big league total, helping Tampa Bay on an afternoon when Detroit starter Eduardo Rodriguez left in the first inning and headed to the injured list.

Rodriguez (1-3) lasted just one out and averaged 91.9 mph for his fastball, 2.4 mph below his season average. He left the mound with Tigers head athletic trainer Doug Teter.

Rodriguez allowed three runs, four hits and two walks, throwing just 11 of 23 pitches for strikes. After signing a $77 million, five-year contract, he has a 4.38 ERA.

Drew Rasmussen (4-1) allowed four hits in five shutout innings with seven strikeouts and no walks, improving to 4-0 with a 1.01 ERA in his last five starts.

PHILLIES 3, PADRES 0: At Philadelphia, Zack Wheeler struck out nine over seven shutout innings and Rhys Hoskins homered.

Wheeler (2-3), who lost his first three starts of the season, had yet another outing more in line with the ones that helped him finish second in NL Cy Young Award voting last season. He allowed four hits and walked none over 94 pitches.

Jose Alvarado worked the eighth and Corey Knebel earned his eighth save.

The Phillies won without NL MVP Bryce Harper in the lineup. Harper could return Thursday against the Padres as he recovers from a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow.

METS 11, CARDINALS 4: At New York, Max Scherzer pulled himself from a start Wednesday night with discomfort in his left side in the sixth, and Pete Alonso homered and drove in four runs as the Mets (25-14) improved to 13-1 after a loss.

The only time they dropped consecutive games this season was April 10-11.

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols got two hits to pass Eddie Collins for 10th place on the career list with 3,314, including an early two-run single off Scherzer (5-1).

The Mets said Scherzer had discomfort in his left side and will have an MRI today.