Ramírez shakes off injury, leads Guardians past Tigers 6-1
CLEVELAND José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and tripled a day after avoiding a serious injury when he fouled a ball off his leg, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-1 on Friday night.
Both teams were without their managers for the series opener. Detroits A.J. Hinch missed the game because he wasn't feeling well, though he tested negative for COVID-19. Bench coach George Lombard managed the team. Clevelands Terry Francona missed the game to have a minor surgical procedure and is expected back Saturday. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale filled in.
Ramírez, the Guardians star third baseman, collapsed to the ground in pain after fouling a ball off his right shin in the eighth inning Thursday against Cincinnati. He remained in the game and had an RBI single but was removed for a pinch-runner.
Ramírez had X-rays and other imaging tests on his shin but was in his customary third spot in the lineup Friday. He showed no effects of the injury when his first-inning line drive sailed over the head of center fielder Derek Hill for a triple. Ramírez didnt hesitate as he rounded second base and slid headfirst into third.
The three-time All-Stars three-run homer off reliever Jacob Barnes (3-1) in the sixth gave Cleveland a 4-0 lead. Barnes was in the game because of yet another injury to a Detroit starting pitcher.
Tarik Skubal extended his scoreless innings streak to 19, but left the game after being struck on the leg by a line drive after pitching five scoreless innings.
Skubal was hit on the lower left leg by Ernie Clements liner. The ball caromed to third baseman Jeimer Candelario, who threw to second for the inning-ending force play. The impact knocked Skubal down. He quickly got up, limped to the dugout and went to the clubhouse with a trainer.
Skubals injury is the latest to hit Detroits rotation that began the season. Tyler Alexander (left elbow), Matt Manning (right shoulder) and Casey Mize (right elbow) are on the injured list, and Eduardo Rodriguez (left side) is expected to join them this weekend. Michael Pineda is also on the IL with a broken right finger.
Cleveland starter Aaron Civale (2-3) moved to 7-0 in eight career starts against Detroit, but he was removed in the seventh with an apparent injury. The right-hander tripped while running toward first base after fielding a grounder.
Civale was charged with an error on the play and removed. The team announced he had a left glute cramp.
TRAINERS ROOM
Tigers: RHP Will Vest was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after a positive test. The contract of RHP Drew Carlton was purchased from Triple-A Toledo.
Guardians: OF Josh Naylor was activated from the COVID-19 IL but wasnt in the lineup against Skubal. Naylor missed five games. OF Richie Palacios was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.
UP NEXT
RHP Alex Faedo (0-1, 2.87 ERA), the Tigers No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, makes his fourth major league start Saturday night. RHP Shane Bieber (1-2, 3.72) starts for the Guardians. He gave up one run in six innings against Minnesota on May 14.
