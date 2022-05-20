Gallen handles Cubs as Diamondbacks end skid

CHICAGO – Zac Gallen pitched five effective innings, Daulton Varsho homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Thursday night, stopping a six-game slide.

Gallen (3-0) allowed one run and two hits, continuing his strong start to the season. The right-hander issued three walks and hit a batter, but he wiggled out of a jam in his last inning while earning his first win in his fourth career start against Chicago.

After finishing 2021 with a career-high 4.30 ERA, Gallen has permitted two or fewer runs in each of his first seven starts this year.

The Cubs got Marcus Stroman back from the COVID-19 injured list, but they went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.

Yan Gomes doubled home Willson Contreras in the fourth for the team's only run.

Stroman (1-4) allowed three runs, two earned, and five hits in five innings in his first start since May 1. The right-hander struck out six and walked none.

Stroman retired his first nine batters, but Varsho drove his first pitch of the fourth deep to center for his seventh homer. Josh Rojas and David Peralta tacked on two-out RBI singles for a 3-0 lead.

In Cleveland, Tyler Naquin homered in the fifth inning and scored on Kyle Farmer's go-ahead single in the eighth, leading Cincinnati past Cleveland.

It was Cincinnati's first series sweep of its Ohio neighbors since 2014. After starting the season 3-21, the Reds are 8-5 since May 5.

Naquin triggered the Reds' rally in the eighth with a single Manager Terry Francona was back with Guardians after missing four games with COVID-19.