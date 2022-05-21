Diamondbacks' Rojas hits 3 homers to beat Cubs

CHICAGO  On a perfect day to play home run derby at Wrigley Field, the big winner was Josh Rojas.

Rojas launched his first three longballs of the season and the Arizona Diamondbacks powered past the Chicago Cubs 10-6 Friday.

With a strong wind blowing out on a warm afternoon, the teams combined to clear the brick walls 11 times  the Diamondbacks connected for seven homers.

Ive had multi-homer games in the minor leagues and multi-hit games in the minor leagues, but Ive never done anything like this, Rojas said. This is a pretty good feeling, especially coming into the game with zero and leaving with three.

David Peralta went deep twice and Alek Thomas and Christian Walker added solo shots as the Diamondbacks won their second straight after a six-game slide.

These days have been happening here in this stadium for long, long time, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. Whether theyre wind-aided or not theyre HRs and I was proud of the way we fought against a very tough pitcher.

On a day when the Cubs honored Hall of Fame pitcher Ferguson Jenkins, they lost their third in a row.

Jonathan Villar homered and doubled for the Cubs in his 1,000th big league game. Patrick Wisdom hit his seventh homer to end an 0-for-10 slump.

CARDINALS 5, PIRATES 3: In Pittsburgh, Adam Wainwright pitched seven innings of one-run ball to extend his domination of Pittsburgh, and battery-mate Yadier Molina keyed a four-run sixth inning with a two-run single to lead St. Louis.

Wainwright has won 10 straight decisions against the Pirates and gone 19 starts since last losing to Pittsburgh in 2016, on opening day. He gave up four hits, walked three and struck out three while improving his lifetime record to 23-7 versus Pittsburgh.

BLUE JAYS 2, REDS 1: In Toronto, Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six shutout innings to earn his first victory of the season to lead Toronto.

The Blue Jays held Reds star Joey Votto in check in his return from COVID-19.

Making his fourth start of the season and his second after being activated off the injured list because of a sore forearm, Ryu gave up six hits, including five doubles, walked none and struck out three.

Playing a series in his Canadian hometown for the fourth time, and the first since 2017, Votto went 1 for 4 with a double.

GUARDIANS 6, TIGERS 1: In Cleveland, José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and tripled a day after he fouled a ball off his leg to lead Cleveland.

Ramírez, the Guardians star third baseman, collapsed to the ground in pain after fouling a ball off his right shin in the eighth inning Thursday against Cincinnati. He remained in the game and had an RBI single but was removed for a pinch-runner.

Ramírez had X-rays and other imaging tests on his shin. He showed no effects of the injury.

Both teams were without their managers for the series opener. Detroits A.J. Hinch missed the game because he wasnt feeling well, though he tested negative for COVID-19.

Clevelands Terry Francona missed the game to have a minor surgical procedure and is expected back today.