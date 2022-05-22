'Jackie' comment irks White Sox's Anderson

NEW YORK  Chicago White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson accused Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson of making a racist remark by calling him Jackie Robinson during Saturdays game against New York.

He just made a, you know, disrespectful comment, said Anderson, who is Black, Basically, it was trying to call me Jackie Robinson. Like, Whats up, Jackie? 

I dont think it was called for, Anderson added after New Yorks 7-5 win at Yankee Stadium.

Anderson, an All-Star shortstop who is among the leading Black voices in baseball, told Sports Illustrated in 2019: I kind of feel like todays Jackie Robinson ... because he changed the game, and I feel like Im getting to a point to where I need to change the game.

Donaldson said that in the first inning, I called him Jackie. The white ballplayer also said he has joked around with Anderson in the past using the same reference and mentioned the 2019 Sports Illustrated interview.

Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier in 1947.

My meaning of that is not any term trying to be racist by any fact of the matter, Donaldson said. Obviously, he deemed it disrespectful, he said. And look, if he did, I apologize. Thats not what I was trying to do by any manner and thats what happened.

Donaldson scrapped with Anderson on May 13 in Chicago after making a hard tag, and Anderson responded with a shove, resulting in the benches and bullpens clearing. Donaldson said Saturday that he was trying to defuse any lingering tension when the players crossed paths early in the game.

Anderson said Donaldson made a Jackie in the first couple of innings: I spared him that time, and then it happened again.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, CUBS 6, 10 inn.: In Chicago, Daulton Varsho drilled a two-out, three-RBI double in the 10th inning then scored on a thowing error by Andrelton Simmons to give Arizona the comeback win.

Arizona only got one hit off Cubs starter Justin Steele but came to life against the bullpen, riding a three-run eighth inning into extras.

Rowan Wick (1-1) gave up Varshos double for the loss.

BLUE JAYS 3, REDS 1: In Toronto, Bo Bichette hit two home runs, and pitcher Alek Manoah matched his career-high with eight innings to lead Toronto.

Bichettes first was solo home run off Reds right-hander Hunter Greene in the fourth, No. 50 of Bichettes career. He added a two-run blast off Luis Cessa (2-1) in the seventh.

PADRES 2, GIANTS 1: In San Francisco, Joe Musgrove pitched seven scoreless innings of four-hit ball to remain unbeaten, and Manny Machado homered to lead San Diego.

Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who lost their third straight after winning eight of 10.

CARDINALS 5, PIRATES 4: In Pittsburgh, Paul Goldschmidt went 4 for 5 with two doubles and two RBI to lead St. Louis Cardinals.

Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 14 games and his on-base streak to 28.