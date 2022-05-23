Cubs avoid 4-game sweep

CHICAGO – Patrick Wisdom grinned as he pulled on a gray T-shirt that read SCHWISDOM across the front.

Nothing more needed to be said.

Wisdom and Schwindel hit consecutive homers against Ian Kennedy in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Sunday to avoid a four-game series sweep.

Wisdom had a bouncer go just foul right before he connected for his ninth homer, sending a leadoff shot deep to center field. Schwindel then drove a 1-0 pitch from Kennedy (3-3) into the bleachers in left for his fourth homer.

“I was riding the momentum right there,” Schwindel said. “So I think that was the intent on the swing.”

Schwindel and Wisdom also hit consecutive homers during Chicago's 7-6 loss on Saturday. The last time the same two Cubs hit back-to-back homers in consecutive games was Hall of Famer Ernie Banks and Jim Hickman on Aug. 23-24, 1969, according to the team.

“We feed off each other's energy, so it's been great,” Wisdom said.

P.J. Higgins drove in three runs with his first career triple for Chicago. Keegan Thompson (4-0) worked three innings of one-run ball for the win.

TIGERS 4, GUARDIANS 2: In Cleveland, rookie Alex Faedo gave up two runs in 51/3 innings for his first major league win, and Miguel Cabrera had an RBI double to lead Detroit.

Faedo struck out two in his fourth appearance since being called up from Triple-A Toledo on May 4.

WHITE SOX 3, YANKEES 1: In New York, Johnny Cueto pitched six scoreless innings, and AJ Pollock hit a tiebreaking home run off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth to lead Chicago in the first game of a doubleheader.

There didn't appear to be any carryover of the anger and tension at Yankee Stadium from the previous afternoon. On Saturday, the benches cleared and Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson, who is white, acknowledged calling Chicago star Tim Anderson, who is Black, “Jackie” – a reference to pioneering baseball icon Jackie Robinson that elicited criticism from both managers.

REDS 3, BLUE JAYS 2: In Toronto, Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning to help Cincinnati avoid a three-game sweep.

Cincinnati has won nine of 15 following a 3-22 start. Votto, who is from suburban Toronto, went deep for the fourth time in 12 career games at Rogers Centre.

CARDINALS 18, PIRATES 4: In Pittsburgh, Albert Pujols hit two home runs to lead St. Louis.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and Pirates infielder Josh VanMeter each pitched in the game. VanMeter, the Norwell graduate who played for the TinCaps in 2014 and '15, gave up Pujols' second homer.

PADRES 10, GIANTS 1: In San Francisco, Manny Machado set a career-high and matched a franchise record with four extra-base hits as San Diego completed a three-game sweep.