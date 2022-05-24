Reds get power boost, but Cubs got a bit more

CINCINNATI – Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom hit three-run homers and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Monday night despite two home runs by Aristides Aquino.

Happ drove in Seiya Suzuki with a fourth-inning double before Wisdom hit his team-leading 10th homer.

With Chicago holding a 4-3 lead with two outs in the seventh, Happ drove the first pitch he saw from reliever Luis Cessa into the right-field bleachers.

Drew Smyly (2-5) went 52/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out five. He seemed to be on the way to one of his best outings of the season, retiring 13 at one point, but got in trouble in the sixth when Tommy Pham hit a solo homer and Aquino launched a two-run shot to center field.

Aquino, who had just one home run in 45 at-bats and spent the last few weeks in the minors, hit another long drive in the eighth, slamming Chris Martin's slider 429 feet off the facing of the second deck in left field.

David Robertson closed for his sixth save.

Cubs manager David Ross also said catcher Willson Conteras, who left Saturday's game with tightness in his left hamstring, is getting better and probably will not have to go on the injury list.

TWINS 5, TIGERS 4: In Minneapolis, Gio Urshela hit an infield single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Minnesota a win over Detroi.

Urshela hit a grounder to Tigers shortstop Javier Báez, who couldn't make a play. That allowed Max Kepler – who hit a grand slam in the first inning of Monday's game – to score the winning run.

Emilio Pagan (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. Andrew Chafin (0-1) took the loss.

Donaldson suspended 1 game for remarks

Major League Baseball suspended Josh Donaldson for one game after the New York Yankees slugger made multiple references to Jackie Robinson while talking to White Sox star Tim Anderson during the weekend.

Donaldson also was fined an undisclosed amount for his actions Saturday at Yankee Stadium. The punishment was announced by Michael Hill, the senior vice president of on-field operations for MLB.

“MLB has completed the process of speaking to the individuals involved in this incident. There is no dispute over what was said on the field. Regardless of Mr. Donaldson's intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions,” Hill said in a statement.

Donaldson has elected to appeal the penalty. Shortly before the suspension was announced, the Yankees said Donaldson had been put on the COVID-19 injured list.

Donaldson said he twice called Anderson by “Jackie” – as in Robinson, who famously broke MLB's color barrier in 1947 – during the Yankees' 7-5 win on Saturday. The benches and bullpens emptied as tensions escalated.

Anderson, one of baseball's leading Black voices and an All-Star shortstop, said it was a “disrespectful comment.”