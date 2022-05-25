Schwindel homers twice as Cubs roll past Reds

CINCINNATI – Frank Schwindel homered twice in a game for the first time in his career, Marcus Stroman recovered from a rough start to pitch five effective innings, and the Chicago Cubs rolled past the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 on Tuesday night.

Schwindel has three homers in the first two games of Chicago's four-game series at Cincinnati. The Cubs have hit a major league-leading 19 homers since May 14, going deep in 10 of 11 games.

Stroman (2-4) needed 37 pitches to get through the first, giving up four singles and two runs to the first five batters. But he cruised after that, retiring 14 of his final 16 batters with two walks. He struck out eight.

Robert Gsellman worked the final three innings, giving two runs, for his first save.

The Cubs led 3-0 in the first against Tyler Mahle (2-5) thanks to a sacrifice fly by Seiya Suzuki and Schwindel's two-run homer.

Alfonso Rivas drove in two runs in the third with his first career triple to put the Cubs ahead 5-2.

Schwindel went deep against Mahle again in the Cubs' five-run fifth, his sixth homer this season. Andrelton Simmons added a two-run single later in the inning. Mahle was charged with a season-worst eight runs in four-plus innings.

Interleague

RAYS 4, MARLINS 0: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Kevin Kiermaier hit Pablo López's first pitch for an inside-the-park home run to spark Tampa Bay.

Harold Ramirez and Ji-Man Choi also homered off López, who had given up only two home runs in eight preceding starts.

Shane McClanahan (4-2) pitched six innings for the Rays, striking out nine.

Kiermaier, a Bishop Luers graduate, hit a line drive that center fielder Jesús Sánchez dived for to attempt to catch. The ball skipped past Sánchez and rolled to the wall as Kiermaier circled the bases, scoring when catcher Jacob Stallings couldn't control the relay throw in time.

It was the sixth homer of the year for Kiermaier, who is 13 for 24 with three homers in his last five games. Ramirez hit his first home run since June 21 with Cleveland. Choi's two-run shot in the sixth was his third of the season.

American League

TWINS 2, TIGERS 0: In Minneapolis, Sonny Gray compiled a season-high 10 strikeouts over seven sharp innings as Minnesota won its sixth straight game.

Gray (2-1) gave up four hits and one walk in by far his best of six starts with his new team. The Twins are 23-8 since April 21.

Gio Urshela had three hits and an RBI, and Carlos Correa hit a run-scoring double for the Twins against Tigers rookie Beau Brieske (0-4).

Max Kepler scored from first on Urshela's two-out single in the second inning, when third base coach Tommy Watkins opportunistically watched shortstop Javier Báez direct left fielder Willi Castro to send his relay throw to second base without looking at Kepler as he rounded third.