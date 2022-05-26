Votto lets Cubs have it with his bat and barbs

CINCINNATI – Joey Votto homered and tripled, then shouted at Cubs reliever Rowan Wick during a tense ending to the Cincinnati Reds' 4-3 win over Chicago on Wednesday night.

Votto had a solo homer in the second inning off Kyle Hendricks (2-5) and a two-run triple in the third as Cincinnati snapped a two-game skid.

Wick brushed back the 16-year veteran in the eighth, then walked him. Votto barked at Wick as he made his way to first base, and he also had words for Chicago's dugout. Wick said he didn't appreciate the way Votto flipped his bat following the walk.

“I'll be honest, it was a nice bat flip,” Wick said. “I understand he's been in the league a long time and he can do whatever he wants when he walks. I wasn't happy with the pitches that I threw. I got a little frustrated. Feel like he kind of blew it out of the water more than it needed to be.”

There's been no love lost between Votto and the Cubs over the years.

“Sometimes it can be overextended and taken too far, but generally speaking, I enjoy that part,” Votto said. “If someone says something to me, no problem, I'll give it back.”

An inning later, Reds reliever Hunter Strickland plunked Patrick Wisdom. Cubs manager David Ross was ejected by plate umpire Dan Merzel after leaving the dugout to protest. Wisdom scored on Nico Hoerner's pinch-hit single.

“Joey (Votto) walking toward Wick, them hitting Wisdom, two umpires wanting to discuss whether they thought it was intentional or not, and nobody doing that, I just wanted to know why,” Ross said. “Pretty commonplace when there's a lot of jawing going on, that the umpires get together. They usually err on the side of warning.”

Votto insisted that Strickland, who earned his first save, wasn't intentionally throwing at Wisdom with the Reds leading 4-2 with one out in the ninth.

“No, you don't put the tying run at the plate with one out,” Votto said. “That was absolutely unintentional. We are trying to win a baseball game. We don't get paid for retribution.”

BREWERS 2, PADRES 1: In San Diego, Rowdy Tellez doubled off Yu Darvish to bring in the tying run in the seventh inning and Tyrone Taylor followed with a sacrifice fly for Milwaukee, which beat the San Diego to take two of three.

Darvish held Milwaukee to one hit through six innings, but the Brewers broke through in the seventh with two hits, a walk and the sacrifice fly.

American

TIGERS 4, TWINS 3: In Minneapolis, Jeimer Candelario hit the tiebreaking two-run homer in the 10th inning for Detroit to beat Minnesota. Harold Castro went deep twice earlier. The Tigers have 25 homers in 43 games for the fewest in baseball.