Reds put up 20 on Cubs; highest output since '99

CINCINNATI – After getting a cortisone shot and a few days off, Kyle Farmer helped power the Cincinnati Reds to their highest-scoring game in 23 years.

Farmer homered twice, had four hits and tied his career high with five RBIs in a 20-5 rout of the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

“I was hurting pretty bad in Toronto, but I'm just glad it's gone now,” said Farmer, who had missed four games. “Had to take some time off, get a shot and have some rest and recovery.”

Nick Senzel also had four hits, and Brandon Drury, Tommy Pham and Albert Almora Jr. had three apiece. Drury Pham, Almora and Matt Reynolds each had three RBIs.

The Reds entered with a .217 batting average, 28th among the 30 teams, and finished with 20 hits in all.

Cincinnati trailed 3-0 before scoring twice in the second and bursting ahead with eight runs in the third.

The Reds scored the most runs since a 22-3 win at Philadelphia on Sept. 4, 1999, while Chicago gave up its most since a 21-8 defeat at the Phillies on July 3, 1999.

Cubs shortstop Andrelton Simmons made his big league pitching debut, allowing five runs in the eighth.

Hunter Greene (2-6) won for the first time since his major league debut on April 10 despite giving up five runs, seven hits and two walks in five innings. He had been 0-6 with a 5.50 ERA in his previous seven starts.

Farmer, who came in with just one home run this season, hit a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo shot in fifth for his first career multihomer game, then added a two-run single in the sixth.

“He wants to be out there every day,” Reds manager David Bell said. “That position is a real grind, and he's so important to our team. He puts a lot on himself. So getting the break, getting a few days off, he came back out today and was definitely energized.”

The game was delayed by rain for 59 minutes at the end of the fifth.

YANKEES 7, RAYS 2: At St. Petersburg, Florida, Nelson Cortes (4-1) took a three-hit shutout into the ninth inning to win his third straight start, and newly signed Matt Carpenter sparked a go-ahead, three-run rally in his New York debut in the first meeting of the AL East rivals this season.

The Yankees opened a 51/2-game lead over the Rays by winning the opener of a four-game series, the first of 10 games between the teams in a 28-day span.

TIGERS 4, GUARDIANS 3: At Detroit, Miguel Cabrera hit a game-ending single in the ninth inning with his third hit.

Jonathan Schoop hit a one-out double in the final inning, advanced on a wild pitch from Trevor Stephan (2-2) and scored on Cabrera's 3,029th hit. Cabrera was swarmed by teammates near first base and doused with a bucket of water.

Gregory Soto (2-2) gave up one hit and struck out one in the ninth, earning the win for the Tigers.