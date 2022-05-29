Schwindel helps Cubs defeat crosstown rivals

CHICAGO – Keegan Thompson outpitched Johnny Cueto over five sharp innings in a spot start, Frank Schwindel drove in two runs and the Chicago Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox 5-1 on Saturday night.

Thompson (5-0) matched his longest outing of the season, giving up one run and five hits at Guaranteed Rate Field. The right-hander struck out four and walked one in his third start and 11th appearance.

Schwindel capped a two-run first and two-run seventh with two-out, RBI singles. His hit to right in the seventh made it 5-1 and chased Cueto (0-1).

Nico Hoerner had three hits and scored a run. And the Cubs came out on top after giving up their highest run total in 23 years in a 20-5 beating at Cincinnati two days earlier.

The White Sox, pounded by Boston 16-7 on Thursday, fell back below .500 at 22-23 with their third loss in four games.

Cueto gave up five runs and nine hits after tossing six scoreless innings against both Kansas City and the New York Yankees in his first two starts for the White Sox.

Jake Burger launched his second homer in three games when he connected off Thompson in the fifth and finished with three hits. Center fielder Adam Engel robbed Willson Contreras of a home run in the Cubs ninth.

The White Sox had won seven of eight against the Cubs, including a two-game sweep at Wrigley Field on May 3-4. But the Cubs struck early, scoring two in the first and another run in the second to go up 3-0.

National

REDS 3, GIANTS 2: In Cincinnati, Kyle Farmer hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and right fielder Aristides Aquino threw out pinch-runner Joey Bart at the plate to end the game as Cincinnati won its fourth game in a row.

The strong-armed Aristides saved this one, nailing Bart trying to score the tying run from second on Wilmer Flores' two-out single in the ninth inning.

With Brandon Drury and Tyler Stephenson on base and two outs in the first, Farmer launched a shot into the left-center seats for his third home run in the last three games to extend his hitting streak to a Reds season-high eight games.

Farmer, who was 4 for 4 with two homers and five RBI in Cincinnati's 20-5 win over the Cubs on Thursday, has driven in eight runs while going 6 for 10 during the last three games since missing three with a sore back.

CARDINALS 8, BREWERS 3: In St. Louis, Nolan Gorman hit his first major league homer, and Matthew Liberatore earned his first major league win for St. Louis.

Liberatore pitched around a couple of Gorman errors in five scoreless innings. He gave up two hits, struck out six and walked three. Gorman had four hits, drove in four runs and scored three times.

American

GUARDIANS 8, TIGER 1: In Detroit, José Ramírez homered and drove in five runs to lead Cleveland.

Ramírez hit a three-run triple in the seventh inning and a two-run shot in the ninth for his 12th homer. The three-time All-Star is batting .297 with a major league-best 48 RBI in 42 games.

Guardians starter Shane Bieber gave up one run and eight hits in a season-high eight innings.

Josh Naylor added two hits and two RBI for Cleveland, which had lost three in a row.

Detroit wasted a effective start for Alex Faedo, who gave up two runs in a career-high six innings.

RAYS 3, YANKEES 1: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Yandy Diaz broke a 1-all tie in the seventh inning to lead Tampa Bay.

Rays starter Corey Kluber and Yankees starter Gerrit Cole dueled evenly for six impressive innings. Kluber gave up one run and three hits, walking none and striking out five. Last May, the two-time Cy Young Award winner pitched a no-hitter for the Yankees against Texas. Cole struck out 10, giving up one run and two hits with three walks.