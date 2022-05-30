White Sox's Burger goes from goat to hero

CHICAGO – Jake Burger let in the first run with a costly error. He drove home the last one with a big swing.

Burger hit a game-ending RBI single in the 12th inning, and the banged-up Chicago White Sox topped the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Sunday in a wild finale to the season series between the crosstown rivals.

Danny Mendick opened the White Sox 12th as the automatic runner, and he advanced on Andrew Vaughn's grounder to second against Robert Gsellman (0-2). Burger then pulled Gsellman's next pitch over a five-man infield for the winning hit.

“I just wanted to see something up, try and get something into the outfield,” Burger said. “Sure enough, it was the first pitch.”

Burger's seventh-inning error at third base brought home Rafael Ortega with the Cubs' first run.

“I was just glad I got the chance to redeem myself a little bit,” Burger said.

Matt Foster (1-0) got three outs for the win for a White Sox team that lost shortstop Tim Anderson to a right groin strain in the fifth.

National League

GIANTS 6, REDS 4: In Cincinnati, Evan Longoria hit his fourth home run in four games, a go-ahead, three-run drive in a six-run eighth inning as San Francisco avoided a three-game sweep.

Tyler Mahle took a no-hit bid into the seventh, and Cincinnati led 2-0 in the eighth when Tommy La Stella doubled off Jeff Hoffman with one out, Wilmer Flores walked with two outs and Joc Pederson slapped a run-scoring single to right. Art Warren relieved, and Longoria reached down for a a full-count fastball on the outside corner and drove it to the opposite field.

BREWERS 8, CARDINALS 0: In St. Louis, Corbin Burnes tossed seven shutout innings and former TinCaps player Jace Peterson hit a three-run homer to lead Milwaukee. Lorenzo Cain and Rowdy Tellez also homered for the Brewers.

American League

TIGERS 2, GUARDIANS 2: In Detroit, Harold Castro homered for the third time in three games, and Jeimer Candelario also connected to lead Detroit, which got just four hits.

The Tigers beat Cleveland for just the seventh time in their last 28 games at Comerica Park.

Tigers starter Elvin Rodriguez pitched four scoreless innings. He gave up two hits in his second major league start. He struck out four and walked none before exiting with lower-body cramping. The 24-year-old righty came up limping during his fifth-inning warmup and had to leave.

Gregory Soto, the sixth Detroit pitcher, worked around a two-out single for his eighth save.

RAYS 4, YANKEES 2: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Taylor Walls and Ji-Man Choi homered for Tampa Bay's only hits as the Rays gained a four-game split.

Walls, in a 1 for 34 slide, homered on a 3-1 fastball from Luis Severino (3-1) for a 2-1 lead in the fifth and then made an outstanding defensive play at second to end the eighth inning. With a runner on third, Walls ranged to the shortstop side of the base, diving to grab Aaron Hicks' grounder. Walls popped to his feet and threw out Hicks by a step at first.