Taylor helps Brewers take pair from Cubs

CHICAGO – Tyrone Taylor homered in both games, Aaron Ashby struck out a career-high 12 in the nightcap and the Milwaukee Brewers swept a doubleheader from the Chicago Cubs 7-6 and 3-1 Monday.

Luis Urías lined three-run homer into the basket in left-center to break a seventh-inning tie in the opener. The Brewers trailed 4-2 before Taylor's two-run homer in the sixth off Matt Swarmer, and Milwaukee led 2-1 in the second game when Taylor homered off left-hander Brandon Hughes in the eighth.

Victor Caratini hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth inning against his former team, and the Brewers won their third in a row while getting just three hits in the nightcap. The Cubs extended their losing streak to three.

Ashby (1-3) gave up one run and five hits six-plus innings, giving up Willson Contreras' home run over the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue in the fourth. He left with the bases loaded in the seventh, and Brad Boxberger struck out pinch hitter Nico Hoerner and got Andrelton Simmons to ground into a 5-2-3 double-play.

Boxberger pitched two scoreless innings, and Josh Hader remained perfect in 18 save chances by getting his second of the day.

Between games, the Cubs placed rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki on the 10-day injured list with a left ring finger sprain.

CARDINALS 6, PADRES 3: In St. Louis, rookie Nolan Gorman hit a go-ahead, two-run homer to lead St. Louis.

Cardinals rookie Andre Pallante got his first big league win in his 17th appearance, and Paul Goldschmidt also hit two-run homer for the Cardinals.

American League

TIGERS 7, TWINS 5: In Detroit, Jonathan Schoop became the third player from Curaçao with 1,000 major league hits to help Detroit win the opener of a five-game series.

Schoop, a 30-year-old infielder in his 10th big league season, singled in the third inning, doubled in the fifth for his 1,000th hit and tripled to lead off the seventh as part of a 3-for-5 afternoon that lifted his average from .173 to .185.

Schoop joined Andruw Jones (1,933) and Andrelton Simmons (1,163 through Sunday) as players from Curaçao with 1,000 hits.

Tigers rookie Spencer Torkelson had his first three-hit game with two singled and a double.

GUARDIANS 7, ROYALS 3: In Cleveland, Andrés Giménez hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning off rookie Collin Snider to lead Cleveland.

Giménez's shot to center field off scored pinch-runner Ernie Clement and rookie Oscar Gonzalez. José Ramírez hit his 13th homer and drove in three more runs for the Guardians to raise his major league-leading total to 51 RBI.

Nick Sandlin (4-2) got the win in relief.

Emmanuel Rivera homered for the Royals, who fell to 16-31 – the AL's worst record.