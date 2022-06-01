Wednesday, June 01, 2022 1:00 am
Baseball
Schoop helps Tigers gain split with Twins
Associated Press
DETROIT – Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers, with Kody Clemens making his major league debut while his famous father watched from a suite, beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader.
Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens saw his 26-year-old son go 0 for 3, striking out twice and walking once. Flawless in the field at second base, Kody Clemens handled a grounder for the final out of the game.
Max Kepler had three hits and drove in three runs and Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer to help the Twins to an 8-2 win in the first game.
In the second game, Schoop hit a two-run homer in the first inning and added a two-run single off second baseman Jorge Polanco's glove.
Tigers starter Joey Wentz, making his second major league appearance, allowed just one hit in four innings, He left with a shoulder strain while pitching to the first batter of the fifth inning.
Wily Peralta (2-0) got the win with two scoreless innings of relief.
Devin Smeltzer (2-0) was the winner in the first game, giving up two runs and six hits in 62/3 innings.
GUARDIANS 8, ROYALS 3: In Cleveland, former TinCaps player Austin Hedges hit a three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez doubled in two runs to lead Cleveland.
Hedges' third-inning drive to left barely cleared the 19-foot wall and scored Ernie Clement and Oscar Mercado to extend Cleveland's lead to 6-2. The Guardians put 11 men on base in the first three innings against Daniel Lynch.
Gonzalez, who is 9 for 21 through five games in the majors, tacked on a two-run double in the sixth.
YANKEES 9, ANGELS 1: In New York, Matt Carpenter hit a two-run homer in the first inning as New York rocked former Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard in his return to the city.
Starting a high-profile three-game series against Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout & Co., New York improved the American League's best record to 34-14 and sent the Angels to their season-worst sixth straight loss. Syndergaard, a Mets fan favorite, got just one swinging strike among 45 pitches, averaging 94 mph with his fastball. He gave up five runs, seven hits and a walk in 21/3 innings.
BLUE JAYS 6, WHITE SOX 5: In Toronto, Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run home runs at Toronto extended its winning streak to six games.
Kevin Gausman (5-3) pitched five innings to win his second straight start.
Kirk hit both home runs off of White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (3-2), who got the loss. Giolito gave up season-highs of six runs and eight hits in 42/3 innings. Toronto is 15-7 in one-run games, the best such record in the majors.
Interleague
REDS 2, RED SOX 1: In Boston, Luis Castillo struck out 10 while pitching six innings of one-hit ball, as Cincinnati won its first game at Fenway Park since Game 7 of the 1975 World Series.
Joey Votto twice doubled off the top of the outfield wall – once to left, once to right – and Cincinnati scored both runs on Boston throwing errors.
Rafael Devers had the only hit off Castillo (2-2), who walked three before leaving with a 1-0 lead after six.
Tony Santillan, the fourth Reds pitcher, entered a one-hit shutout in the ninth and gave up a single to Kiké Hernández and a double to Devers. After J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts were retired, Alex Verdugo hit a chopper that Votto couldn't handle at first, allowing one run to score on the single.
Santillan then struck out Trevor Story on three pitches to earn his fourth save.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story