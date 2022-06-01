Schoop helps Tigers gain split with Twins

DETROIT – Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers, with Kody Clemens making his major league debut while his famous father watched from a suite, beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader.

Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens saw his 26-year-old son go 0 for 3, striking out twice and walking once. Flawless in the field at second base, Kody Clemens handled a grounder for the final out of the game.

Max Kepler had three hits and drove in three runs and Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer to help the Twins to an 8-2 win in the first game.

In the second game, Schoop hit a two-run homer in the first inning and added a two-run single off second baseman Jorge Polanco's glove.

Tigers starter Joey Wentz, making his second major league appearance, allowed just one hit in four innings, He left with a shoulder strain while pitching to the first batter of the fifth inning.

Wily Peralta (2-0) got the win with two scoreless innings of relief.

Devin Smeltzer (2-0) was the winner in the first game, giving up two runs and six hits in 62/3 innings.

GUARDIANS 8, ROYALS 3: In Cleveland, former TinCaps player Austin Hedges hit a three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez doubled in two runs to lead Cleveland.

Hedges' third-inning drive to left barely cleared the 19-foot wall and scored Ernie Clement and Oscar Mercado to extend Cleveland's lead to 6-2. The Guardians put 11 men on base in the first three innings against Daniel Lynch.

Gonzalez, who is 9 for 21 through five games in the majors, tacked on a two-run double in the sixth.

YANKEES 9, ANGELS 1: In New York, Matt Carpenter hit a two-run homer in the first inning as New York rocked former Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard in his return to the city.

Starting a high-profile three-game series against Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout & Co., New York improved the American League's best record to 34-14 and sent the Angels to their season-worst sixth straight loss. Syndergaard, a Mets fan favorite, got just one swinging strike among 45 pitches, averaging 94 mph with his fastball. He gave up five runs, seven hits and a walk in 21/3 innings.

BLUE JAYS 6, WHITE SOX 5: In Toronto, Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run home runs at Toronto extended its winning streak to six games.

Kevin Gausman (5-3) pitched five innings to win his second straight start.

Kirk hit both home runs off of White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (3-2), who got the loss. Giolito gave up season-highs of six runs and eight hits in 42/3 innings. Toronto is 15-7 in one-run games, the best such record in the majors.

Interleague

REDS 2, RED SOX 1: In Boston, Luis Castillo struck out 10 while pitching six innings of one-hit ball, as Cincinnati won its first game at Fenway Park since Game 7 of the 1975 World Series.

Joey Votto twice doubled off the top of the outfield wall – once to left, once to right – and Cincinnati scored both runs on Boston throwing errors.

Rafael Devers had the only hit off Castillo (2-2), who walked three before leaving with a 1-0 lead after six.

Tony Santillan, the fourth Reds pitcher, entered a one-hit shutout in the ninth and gave up a single to Kiké Hernández and a double to Devers. After J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts were retired, Alex Verdugo hit a chopper that Votto couldn't handle at first, allowing one run to score on the single.

Santillan then struck out Trevor Story on three pitches to earn his fourth save.