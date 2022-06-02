Red Sox get to Greene in putting away Reds

BOSTON  Garrett Whitlock pitched six strong innings and Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in four runs to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 on Wednesday night.

Whitlock (2-1) allowed five hits and one unearned run before two relievers completed the seven-hitter.

Boston got to Hunter Greene (2-7) in the fourth inning. Greene struck out seven batters in the first three innings before the Red Sox broke through.

Rafael Devers opened the fourth with a double. J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts followed with singles and Alex Verdugo had a run-scoring double. Two out laters, Bradley singled home Verdugo ending Greenes evening. He gave up four runs in 32/3 innings. He struck out eight.

Boston added three more runs in the eighth inning off right-hander Jeff Hoffman, who issued three one-out walks to Bogaerts, Verdugo and Story (intentional). Bradley followed with a bases-clearing triple.

GUARDIANS 4, ROYALS 0: At Cleveland, rookie Konnor Pilkington struck out eight in five innings for his first major league win as Cleveland completed a three-game sweep.

José Ramírez had a run-scoring groundout in the fifth for his major league leading 52nd RBI. Amed Rosario, Andrés Giménez and Richie Palacios also drove in runs for Cleveland.

Kansas City has dropped 11 of 13 and has the worst record in the majors at 16-33.

CARDINALS 5, PADRES 2: At St. Louis, Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and drove in three and Dakota Hudson threw seven strong innings as St. Louis completed a three-game sweep.

The Cardinals have won five of six games. The Padres have lost four of five.

Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 23 games and reached safely for a career-best 37th consecutive game. Hudson (4-2) gave up a run in the first inning but shut out the Padres over the next six innings. He allowed one run on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts. At one point, Hudson retired 18 consecutive hitters.

BLUE JAYS 7 WHITE SOX 3: At Toronto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer, Danny Jansen added a three-run blast, and Toronto extended its winning streak to seven games, its longest streak since an eight-game run last September.

Santiago Espinal added a solo shot as the Blue Jays won for the 11th time in 14 games.

Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu left after four innings because of tightness in his forearm. Ryu left his previous start, May 26 against the Angels, after five innings because of a sore elbow

José Abreu hit a two-run home run and AJ Pollock added a solo blast, but the White Sox lost for the fifth time in seven games.

TIGERS 5, TWINS 0: At Detroit, Tarik Skubal allowed just two hits in seven shutout innings as the Tigers blanked Minnesota for the second straight game and have won three of four in the series that concludes today.

Jonathan Schoop, who is hitting .438 with a home run and six RBIs in the five-game series against his former team, drove in two of Detroits runs.

Skubal (4-2) walked one and struck out six to improve to 3-0 with a 1.22 ERA in his last six starts.