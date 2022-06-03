Tigers win again over Central-leading Twins

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers are suddenly playing like the relevant team they were expected to be after aggressively making moves in the offseason.

Daz Cameron hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the surging Tigers held on to beat the slumping Minnesota Twins 3-2 Thursday.

Cameron's 416-foot shot to left-center off Emilio Pagan (1-2) scored Eric Haase, who hit a one-out single for the Tigers.

Detroit has won seven of its last nine games to make up some ground as the fourth-place team in the AL Central after a 14-28 start.

“This is what we expected to do this season because we have a ton of talent, and filled a lot of voids with a totally different team,” Haase said. “We're starting to find our stride and to do that with only one starting pitcher that we broke camp with is impressive.”

Jonathan Schoop has had a lot to do with the Tigers' turnaround, hitting an RBI single in the first inning of the series finale to account for seven of their 10 runs over two-plus games.

It was Detroit's fourth win in the five-game series against AL Central-leading Minnesota, which is the division's only team with a winning record but has lost seven of 10.

“Every team goes through a stretch where the schedule gets tough,” Pagan said. “Everybody is banged up. It seems like across the league, there's a lot of injuries right now. We're not the only ones going through it.”

YANKEES 6-0, ANGELS 1-1: At New York, Jameson Taillon took a perfect game into the eighth inning of the nightcap of a doubleheader, then fell behind before New York rallied past Los Angeles on a clutch swing by pinch-hitter Anthony Rizzo.

With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Rizzo grounded a two-run single up the middle. Clay Holmes left the bases loaded in the ninth, and the Yankees swept a thrilling doubleheader while handing the Angels their eighth straight loss – the team's worst skid since 2019.

In the opener, Matt Carpenter ended an 11-pitch at-bat with a leadoff home run against Shohei Ohtani, Gleyber Torres and Aaron Judge added solo shots off the two-way star.

Nestor Cortes delivered seven tidy innings, DJ LeMahieu also homered and the major league-leading Yankees ensured themselves a series victory over slumping Los Angeles.

BLUE JAYS 8, WHITE SOX 3: At Toronto, Alek Manoah pitched into the eighth inning, Teoscar Hernández homered and Toronto extended its winning streak to eight games.

Santiago Espinal had three hits and a season-high three RBIs as the surging Blue Jays won for the 12th time in 15 games. Chicago was swept in the three-game series and has lost six of eight.

Manoah (6-1) left to a standing ovation after allowing three runs and six hits, walking one and striking out five in 72/3 innings. He's 9-0 with a 2.12 ERA in 13 career home starts.

National

REDS 8, NATIONALS 1: At Cincinnati, Rookie Graham Ashcraft delivered another gem, throwing seven innings of one-run ball and Joey Votto and Kyle Farmer hit three-run homers in the win.

The 24-year-old Ashcraft (2-0), who got his first major league win last week, reached the upper 90s with his sinker and cutter. He struck out four and allowed just four hits, shutting out the Nationals until Josh Bell hit a one-out solo homer in the seventh inning.

Rookies Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo have gotten more attention, but Ashcraft has been promising for the Reds. He pitched 61/3 scoreless innings in his first win last week.