Goldschmidt stays hot as Cardinals rout Cubs

CHICAGO – Paul Goldschmidt came in on a tear, then helped set the Cardinals on course toward a lopsided victory. He had plenty of help, too.

Goldschmidt homered to extend his hitting streak to 25 games, Corey Dickerson went deep twice and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Chicago Cubs 14-5 on Friday.

Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar also connected as the Cardinals rolled to their fourth win in five games.

Goldschmidt hit a three-run drive in the third for his 12th home run. The six-time All-Star closed in on his career-high 26-game hitting streak with Arizona in 2013 and extended a personal best by reaching base in his 39th consecutive game.

Goldschmidt has 10 homers and 36 RBI in his last 22 games, a stretch that began May 11. He has a National League-leading .349 average and 47 RBI, tied for the NL lead with the Mets’ Pete Alonso.

“It’s fun because of the way he prepares,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “You get rewarded when you’re preparing the way he is – everything that goes into the video work and just his cage routine and just keeping his body fresh.”

NATIONALS 8, REDS 5: In Cincinnati, Lane Thomas had a three-homer game for the first time in his career, and Nelson Cruz and Juan Soto also went deep to lead Washington.

Thomas became the first Nationals player to hit three homers in a game since Kyle Schwarber did it on June 20, 2021, against the New York Mets. He had only three home runs in 123 at-bats. Mike Minor (0-1) took the loss in his Reds debut. Josiah Gray (6-4) got the win. Tanner Rainey got his sixth save.

American

YANKEES 13, TIGERS 0: In New York, Gerrit Cole pitched perfectly into the seventh inning a night after teammate Jameson Taillon lost his bid in the eighth, and Aaron Judge homered and had four hits on his bobblehead night to lead New York.

Jose Trevino, Anthony Rizzo and Matt Carpenter also homered for New York against rookie Elvin Rodriguez (0-1), charged with 10 runs in his third big league start. The major league-leading Yankees won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop spoiled Cole’s perfect night with two outs in the seventh.

GUARDIANS 6, ORIOLES 3: In Baltimore, Shane Bieber held Baltimore without a hit until the sixth inning, and Owen Miller drove in four runs in his first two plate appearances to lead Cleveland.

Bieber was more than halfway to Cleveland’s first no-hitter since 1981, but the majors’ longest active drought endured when Trey Mancini lined a two-out single to left field in the sixth. Mancini had Baltimore’s only hit until Bieber gave up two more singles to start the eighth and was lifted.

Cleveland hasn’t had a no-hitter since Len Barker threw a perfect game on May 15, 1981.

RAYS 6, WHITE SOX 3: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Randy Arozarena homered, and Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs to lead Tampa Bay.

Jose Abreu hit his seventh homer and extended his hitting streak to 12 games for the White Sox, who have lost six of seven. Arozarena’s sixth homer highlighted a four-run first inning against Chicago starter Davis Martin.