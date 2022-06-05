Rookie Swarmer sharp in Cubs' win over Cards

CHICAGO – Matt Swarmer earned his first big league win, and Frank Schwindel homered in a three-hit showing to lead the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Swarmer (1-0) gave up two hits and one earned run in six innings, striking out six and walking two. The right-hander made his first start Monday, getting a no-decision while giving up one earned run in six innings against Milwaukee.

Swarmer helped snap Paul Goldschmidt's 25-game hitting streak. The Cardinals star went 0 for 2 with a strikeout, a groundout and two walks, and fell one game short of the longest hitting streak in his career.

Swarmer, 28, stifled St. Louis' bats with firm control of his fastball and slider.

With his father, sister and agent in attendance, he retired nine straight batters between the second and fourth innings.

“I'm just locked into the glove,” Swarmer said. “I was going off (catcher) Willson Contreras' (calls) and then not trying to think about the hitters as much. I know (St. Louis) has some big-name guys. It's definitely hard. You're like, 'Wow, he's actually in the box with me.'”

Swarmer is the first Cubs pitcher since Gene Lillard in 1939 to start his big league career by allowing one run or fewer in consecutive starts of at least six innings.

Schwindel hit his eighth homer, connecting against Johan Oviedo for a drive that nearly cleared the bleachers in left-center field for a 2-0 lead in the fifth.

NATIONALS 10, REDS 8: In Cincinnati, Juan Soto hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, and Maikel Franco and Luis Garcia drove in ninth-inning runs to rally Washington.

The Reds led 7-3 after a five-run fifth inning that included Albert Almora Jr.'s second career grand slam.

Soto's three-run shot in the seventh got the Nats within a run. Washington tied it in the eighth and pushed three runs across in the ninth.

PIRATES 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1: In Pittsburgh, rookie Jack Suwinski hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Pittsburgh.

After Bryan Reynolds led off the ninth with a single against Mark Melancon, Suwinski, a former TinCaps player, lofted a fly ball into the right-field stands for his first career game-ending hit and sixth home run of the season.

American

YANKEES 3, TIGERS 0: In New York, Luis Severino allowed a single to Miguel Cabrera in the second inning, permitted two baserunners in seven innings and combined with two relievers on a one-hitter to lead New York.

Aaron Judge hit his MLB-best 21st homer on the game's first pitch and the Yankees won their fifth straight and for the ninth time in 11 games since their only three-game losing streak this year May 22-23.

ORIOLES 5, GUARDIANS 4: In Baltimore, Trey Mancini and Rougned Odor each hit a long home run to lead Baltimore.

Mancini's was the longest hit by an Orioles player this season, and Odor's landed on Eutaw Street.

WHITE SOX 3, RAYS 2: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Jake Burger's first career pinch-hit homer highlighted a three-run eighth inning as Chicago stopped a four-game losing streak.

Adam Engel opened the eighth with a pinch-hit double off Brooks Raley and scored on Danny Mendick's single. Burger then put Chicago up 3-2 with his drive off Jalen Beeks as the White Sox won for just the third time in 10 games.