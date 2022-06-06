Cards rally in 9th, top Cubs in 11

CHICAGO – Juan Yepez singled home automatic runner Nolan Gorman to lead off the 11th inning, Brendan Donovan doubled in an insurance run and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Sunday night.

Yepez lined his tiebreaking hit and Donovan delivered off Daniel Norris (0-4), who had pitched a perfect 10th inning.

Genesis Cabrera (3-1) tossed four innings in relief of Adam Wainwright, including a perfect 11th, and allowed a run on two hits for the win.

St. Louis won for the sixth time in eight games and took the rubber match of a five-game series. The Cardinals tied it at 3 in the ninth after Chicago broke through for a 3-2 lead in the eighth.

Harrison Bader's second hit of the game was a triple to the wall in center field off Rowan Wick leading off the ninth. Bader scored on a single by pinch-hitter Lars Nootbaar, tying the game and dealing Wick his first blown save in five chances.

Cubs pinch-hitter P.J. Higgins looped an RBI double down the right field line off Cabrera to break a 2-all tie in the eighth. It scored Patrick Wisdom, who had doubled.

NATIONALS 5, REDS 4: In Cincinnati, Patrick Corbin pitched six effective innings, Josh Bell had a two-run double and catcher Kelbert Ruiz picked Nick Senzel off first base to end the game.

Ruiz threw behind Senzel to Bell. His diving tag and Senzel's dive back to first kicked up a cloud of dirt, but first base umpire Andy Fletcher made the call that survived a Reds challenge and video review.

Maikel Franco homered for the first time since May 14 for Washington. Corbin overcame nine Cincinnati hits and three first-inning runs in the first to turn in five scoreless innings.

Luis Castillo made his sixth start for the Reds and allowed a season-high four walks over 61/3 innings.

The three-game losing streak is the Reds' longest since dropping nine straight in late April and early May.

American

YANKEES 5, TIGERS 4: In New York, Josh Donaldson hit a 10th-inning sacrifice fly, and New York came from behind twice to reach the one-third mark of the season at 39-15, the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners were 42-12.

Joey Gallo's two-run homer in the fifth off overcame an early deficit and the Yankees won for the 10th time in 12 games, completing a three-game sweep of the Tigers.

GUARDIANS 3, ORIOLES 2: Andrés Giménez hit a three-run homer, Zach Plesac had eight strikeouts over six innings as Cleveland won its first series at Camden Yards since 2018. Giménez staked Cleveland to a 3-0 lead with a first-inning drive off lefty Dean Kremer. That proved to be enough of a cushion for Plesac and three relievers in a combined four-hitter.

WHITE SOX 6, RAYS 5: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Jake Burger had a key hit for the second consecutive day and Chicago hung on to a large early lead to beat Tampa Bay.

Burger had a two-run double during Chicago's four-run first, and Yasmani Grandal drove in two more.