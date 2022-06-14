DETROIT – Jose Abreu hit a pair of two-run homers and Luis Robert singled home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to help the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 9-5 on Monday night.
Abreu sent a soaring shot over the left-center fence in the first to give the White Sox a 2-0 lead. He hit a line drive in the ninth over a row of hedges beyond the wall in center to give Chicago a four-run cushion.
White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn made his season debut, coming back from surgery on his right knee, and gave up three runs on 10 hits over 41/3 innings. Lynn had a heated exchange with third base coach Joe McEwing in the dugout after the second inning.
Bennett Sousa (3-0) was credited with the win after throwing 11/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Rony Garcia (0-2) gave up four runs on five hits and two walks over four-plus innings.
Willi Castro hit a leadoff homer for the Tigers and scored twice. Miguel Cabrera had two hits, including an RBI single. Harold Castro had three hits and two RBI.
Kody Clemens, the son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, went 2 for 2 with a walk and scored twice - his first two major league hits after starting his career 0 for 17.
After Will Vest threw an inning of scoreless relief, Andrew Chafin entered for the Tigers and made a costly throwing error in the sixth. Chafin fielded Reese McGuire’s sacrifice bunt and threw wide of third base, allowing two runs to score that gave Chicago a 6-3 lead.
BLUE JAYS 11, ORIOLES 1: In Toronto, Alek Manoah pitched six shutout innings to extend his streak to 12, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and had three RBI to lead Toronto.
Santiago Espinal had two hits and drove in three runs as the Blue Jays pounded a season-high 19 hits, including seven in a seven-run fifth inning. Manoah (8-1) has won three straight starts.
National
PHILLIES 3, MARLINS 2: In Philadelphia, Rhys Hoskins hit a game-ending RBI double in the ninth inning to lift Philadelphia.
Hoskins’ two-out hit off Anthony Bass (1-3) scored Matt Vierling and capped a Phillies rally from a 2-1 hole in the seventh. Vierling hit a one-out single and stole second base to get into scoring position.
The Phillies have won 10 of 11 games to streak into NL wild-card contention.
Seranthony Dominguez (4-1) tossed a scoreless ninth for the win.
The Marlins led 2-1 and were in control behind ace Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara walked two runners to open the eighth but got slumping catcher J.T. Realmuto to ground into a double play. Alcantara was yanked and repeatedly slammed his mitt into water bottles in the dugout.
Steven Okert promptly gave up a tying single on the first pitch to Didi Gregorius. Alcantara sat on the dugout bench and shook his head in disbelief — his shot at his fifth straight win wasted by wildness and the bullpen.