PITTSBURGH – Alex Faedo is trying not to get ahead of himself.
Having two years basically taken away from him — first by the pandemic, the second by Tommy John surgery on his right elbow — has taught the Detroit Tigers rookie pitcher a thing or two about patience.
So even as he breezed through five innings on 82 pitches in what eventually became a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, the 26-year-old didn’t try to talk manager A.J. Hinch into letting him take the mound in the sixth.
The Tigers have a plan for their 2017 first-round pick. It includes making sure he doesn’t overdo it, no matter how simple he’s made it look during his first seven starts. That meant Faedo’s day was long over before Miguel Cabrera’s go-ahead RBI single in the eighth.
Given the results — both in the game and in his progress — it’s a tradeoff Faedo will take.
“Whatever (the Tigers) think is best for me, I trust them,” Faedo said. “I can only control what I can control, so whenever I’m on the mound, I’m going to try to compete as hard as I can and try to execute as much as I can. Anything besides that is out of my control.”
Faedo surrendered just one run — Jack Suwinski’s leadoff home run in the fourth — on three hits before exiting. It’s become a pattern. He has gone at least five innings and given up two runs or less in each of his first seven major league starts. Only two other pitchers have begun their career with those types of numbers per the Elias Sports Bureau.
While Faedo admitted his family has been blowing up his phone with each promising start, he’s trying to keep things in perspective.
“I think for me it just lets me know that I’ve been consistent and giving these guys a chance to win,” he said.
Faedo and four relievers combined on a four-hitter as the Tigers took a quick two-game interleague set from the Pirates.
The Tigers won for the seventh time in 11 games.
Will Vest (1-1) earned the win with a perfect seventh inning. Gregory Soto worked out of a two-out, two-on jam in the ninth to collect his 12th save.
Suwinski’s home run gave him seven on the season, tops among NL rookies, but the Pirates’ offense mustered little else.
DODGERS 4, WHITE SOX 1: In Chicago, Tony Gonsolin improved to 7-0, tossing three-hit ball over six innings, and Will Smith and Cody Bellinger homered early to lead Los Angeles past Chicago.
Smith hit a two-run drive in the first inning, and Bellinger made it 3-0 when he connected leading off the second against Johnny Cueto. That was all Gonsolin needed. The 28-year-old right-hander struck out five and walked one while lowering his National League-best ERA to 1.58. The only run he allowed was when Jake Burger homered leading off the fifth.
CUBS-ORIOLES, PPD: In Baltimore, the finale of Baltimore’s two-game series against Chicago was rained out. The teams will make up the game at Camden Yards on Aug. 18.
RAYS 11, CARDINALS 3: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Randy Arozarena had three hits and four RBIs against his original team to help Tampa Bay beat St. Louis.
Arozarena, the 2021 AL Rookie of the Year, was a St. Louis prospect when he was obtained in a January 2020 trade. He had an RBI double in the first inning and a two-run single in the seventh to pace an 18-hit outburst for the Rays. Veteran catcher Yadier Molina pitched a scoreless eighth for St. Louis,