MILWAUKEE – Christian Yelich went 4 of 5 with a three-run homer, Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 7-0 on Saturday night.
After Woodruff and Chicago’s Drew Smyly kept the game scoreless through six innings, the Brewers broke through in the bottom of the seventh with four runs off reliever Rowan Wick (4-7).
Victor Caratini and Kolten Wong started the rally with consecutive singles. Pinch-hitter Jace Peterson then bunted to third baseman Christopher Morel, whose wild throw to first instead went into foul territory in shallow right field. Caratini scored, Wong advanced to third and Peterson reached second on the error.
Yelich followed by sending a 2-2 pitch over the wall in the right-field corner. The homer was Yelich’s 10th of the season, but just his second since July 2.
Wong added a solo shot and Willy Adames hit a two-run blast off Michael Rucker in the eighth.
Woodruff struck out 10 and allowed four hits and one walk. His outing ended after a shot from Franmil Reyes with a 110-mph exit velocity appeared to hit him in the lower leg or foot, though first baseman Rowdy Tellez fielded the ball and retired the batter.
This marked the second straight night a Brewers starter departed after holding the Cubs scoreless through six innings. Freddy Peralta had a no-hitter going Friday when he was removed at the start of the seventh inning of a game the Brewers eventually lost 4-3 in 10.
Interleague
DIAMONDBACKS 10, WHITE SOX 5: At Chicago, Jake McCarthy had a career-high four hits, and Arizona beat fading Chicago.
Geraldo Perdomo and Carson Kelly each had three RBIs as fourth-place Arizona handed Chicago its eighth loss in 10 games. The reigning AL Central champions dropped one game below .500 at 63-64.
Elvis Andrus had two hits for the White Sox. Davis Martin (2-4) was charged with five runs, four hits and four walks in three innings in his fifth career start.
American
TIGERS 11, RANGERS 2: At Arlington, Texas, Javier Báez hit an RBI single in each of the first two innings and Jeimer Candelario connected for a two-run homer against Dallas Keuchel, helping Detroit.
Eric Haase hit a sacrifice fly off Keuchel, then added a two-run homer in Detroit’s three-run ninth.
Eduardo Rodriguez (3-3) won his second consecutive start since his return to the Tigers after three months away because of a ribcage injury and time on the restricted list to deal with family issues. Six days after tossing five scoreless innings against the Angels in his first big league start since May 18, the left-hander limited Texas to one run and six hits over six innings.
Rangers right fielder Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 23 games, the longest active streak in the majors and longest in the American League this season.