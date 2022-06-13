NEW YORK – Matt Carpenter homered twice and tied his career high with seven RBI to power the New York Yankees to an 18-4 rout of the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
The Yankees have won 11 of their last 12 games.
Carpenter, 36, became the second player since 1900 to hit six home runs in his first 10 games for a team after Colorado’s Trevor Story in 2016.
Carpenter walked with the bases loaded to tie the game as New York chased Keegan Thompson in a five-run first. Carpenter hit a three-run homer off Daniel Norris for an 8-1 lead in the second. He added a two-run drive against Alec Mills in the sixth for his first multihomer game in four years and an RBI double in the seventh against Sean Newcomb.
Kyle Higashioka added his first two home runs of the season, after hitting seven in spring training.
Chicago’s six-game skid is its longest this year, dropping the Cubs a season-worst 13 games under .500 at 23-36.
“When you play one of the best teams in baseball, you realize we’ve got some areas that need to improve,” Cubs manager David Ross said.
GUARDIANS 6, ATHLETICS 3: In Cleveland, José Ramírez drove in three runs to extend his major league-leading RBI total to 59 to lead Cleveland.
Ramírez’s two-run double in the first gave the Guardians a 2-1 lead. He added an RBI groundout in the seventh.
BLUE JAYS 6, TIGERS 0: In Detroit, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered, Ross Stripling pitched one-hit ball for six innings to lead Toronto.
The Blue Jays took two of three from Detroit, giving them 13 victories in 17 games.
RANGERS 8, WHITE SOX 6, 12 inn.: In Chicago, Jonah Heim hit a two-run single in the 12th inning, and Texas turned a double play on a ball hit to the warning track to end the game.
Chicago has lost four of five. This one began with right-hander Michael Kopech leaving with right knee discomfort after 13 pitches and ended with an unusual double play in the 12th. José Abreu struck out looking against Kolby Allard to lead off, then Jake Burger hit a fly to the warning track in left. Charlie Culberson caught the ball, then threw out automatic runner Luis Robert trying to tag up and take third.
REDS 7, CARDINALS 6: In St. Louis, TJ Friedl hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning and Tommy Pham added a solo homer as Cincinnati snapped a four-game losing streak. Nolan Arenado and Juan Yepez homered for the Cardinals, who have lost four of six.
BREWERS 4, NATIONALS 1: In Washington, Willy Adames homered and drove in three runs as Milwaukee snapped an eight-game losing streak. Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell tied Phil Garner for the most managerial victories in franchise history with 563.
BRAVES 5, PIRATES 3: In Atlanta, Adam Duvall homered twice off José Quintana, and William Contreras and Matt Olson also connected as Atlanta won its 11th straight game.
DIAMONDBACKS 13, PHILLIES 1: In Philadelphia Christian Walker had three hits and three RBI as Arizona handed Philadelphia interim manager Rob Thomson his first loss. The Phillies had won nine straight.