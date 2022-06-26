ST. LOUIS – Willson Contreras hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning to drive in his third run of the game, and the Chicago Cubs overcame a five-run deficit to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Sunday.
St. Louis led 5-0 but starter Jack Flaherty left after two innings because of right shoulder tightness, and the Cubs tied the score with a five-run fourth. The Cardinals have lost three of their last four games and seven of their last 10.
Contreras hit a tying two-run single in the fourth and led off the 10th with a single off Zack Thompson (1-1) that scored automatic runner Nelson Velázquez.
“I was just trying to hit a ground ball to second base,” Contreras said. “I finally got a fastball up, and I was trying to get on top it.”
Contreras, who struck out in his first two trips to the plate, found a hole in the shift for his 31st RBI.
“He didn’t get frustrated,” Chicago manager David Ross said. “He locked it back in.”
David Robertson (2-0) retired three straight batters in the bottom half, and the Cubs took two of three from their rival. Chicago has won four of its last five series in St. Louis.
ANGELS 2, MARINERS 1: At Anaheim, California, a lengthy bench-clearing brawl resulted in the ejections of six players and both managers in the second inning Sunday.
Three of the first four hitters in the Mariners’ lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed after two days of tension over inside pitches boiled over with punches thrown by people from both teams. The melee began when Seattle’s Jesse Winker charged the Angels’ emptying dugout after Winker was hit by the first pitch of the inning from Angels opener Andrew Wantz.
After the field cleared, Angels closer Raisel Iglesias returned a few moments later to throw large containers of sunflower seeds and gum onto the infield while screaming at the umpires.
Luis Rengifo homered and David MacKinnon drove in the tiebreaking run with a single in the seventh for the Angels, who avoided a series sweep with just their fourth win in their last 18 home games.
DIAMONDBACKS 11, TIGERS 7: At Phoenix, Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer, Pavin Smith had a career-high four hits and three RBIs and Arizona avoided a series sweep.
Former American League Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel made his debut for Arizona after being signed to a minor-league deal June 6.
RED SOX 8, GUARDIANS 3: At Cleveland,Trevor Story drove in two runs to reach 500 career RBIs, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez each had three hits and Boston finished a three-game sweep and extended its winning streak to seven.
The Red Sox have won 11 of 13 and are 19-4 in June.
WHITE SOX 4, ORIOLES 3: At Chicago, Dylan Cease struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings, Gavin Sheets homered and Chicago avoided a four-game sweep, hanging on after Baltimore scored twice in the ninth inning.
REDS 10, GIANTS 3: At San Francisco, Tyler Mahle pitched into the seventh inning for his first victory in more than a month for Cincinnati, which took two of three from the Giants after losing seven straight.