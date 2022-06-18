CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs became the first team in 23 years to stop a losing streak of 10 or more games while ending an opponent’s winning streak of at least 10 games, beating the Braves 1-0 Friday to halt the Braves’ 14-game run.
Rookie Christoper Morel hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to help the Cubs stop a 10-game slide, their longest since 12 straight losses from last Aug. 5-16.
Atlanta’s 14 consecutive wins were the most for the Braves since their post-1900 record of 15 from April 16 to May 2, 2000.
Morel drove in the game’s only run against reliever A.J Minter after striking out in his first three at-bats, then getting some advice from catcher Willson Contreras.
“It helped me concentrate on what I needed to do, what to focus on with that tough lefty,” Morel said. “Willson talked to me and told me, ‘Don’t look for stuff low around the plate. Look high.’ ”
A pair of double-digit streaks had not ended in the same game since Philadelphia beat Houston on Sept. 15, 1999, ending the Phillies’ skid at 11 and the Astros’ winning streak at 12.
Chicago had not won 1-0 since May 28 last year against Cincinnati. The Braves lost 1-0 for the second time this year following a defeat at Milwaukee on May 16.
Minter (2-1) walked pinch-hitter Jonathan Villar to lead off the eighth. He advanced on Andrelton Simmons’ sacrifice, stole third without a throw on Minter’s 2-1 pitch in the dirt to Morel and scored on Morel’s 277-foot fly to center with a steady wind blowing in at Wrigley Field.
Villar slid home headfirst as Michael Harris II’s throw was slightly up the first-base line.
BREWERS 5, REDS 4: In Cincinnati, Keston Hiura hit a tiebreaking home run off Ross Detwiler in the seventh inning as Milwaukee won for just the third time in 13 games.
Hunter Renfroe’s three-run homer in the fourth and Willy Adames’ solo shot in the fifth built a 4-0 lead against Hunter Greene on a night every run scored on a homer. Renfroe is a former TinCaps player.
Albert Almora Jr. hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Brandon Drury and Tommy Pham followed with solo drives in the sixth on Eric Lauer’s first two pitches of the inning to tie the score 4-4.
Detwiler (0-1) entered with one out in the seventh and Hiura, the No. 9 batter, hit a first-pitch fastball the opposite way to right-center.
RANGERS 7, TIGERS 0: In Detroit, Jonah Heim doubled, homered and drove in three runs as Texas extended Detroit’s losing streak to six games.
Jon Gray (2-3) pitched seven scoreless innings to end a five-start winless streak. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.
Tigers ace Tarik Skubal (5-4) gave up five runs on eight hits in five innings. The Tigers have been outscored 43-7 in the six losses and have scored one run in their last 35 innings.
Rendon done for season
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will undergo surgery for a right wrist injury and miss the rest of the season, the team announced.
Rendon reaggravated a previous injury to the wrist during Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and has not played since.
Rendon, 32, has played in 155 of the Angels’ 384 games during the first three seasons of the $245 million, seven-year deal he signed before the 2020 season.
His best season came in 2019 with Washington when he was an All-Star and led the NL with 44 doubles and 126 RBI while hitting a career-best .319.
He homered in Game 6 and Game 7 of the Nationals’ World Series victory over the Houston Astros.