Early into the documentary of his life, Carl Erskine says: “When I was a little boy, I had a feeling in my soul: ‘Something good is going to happen to you.’ I just had this feeling.”
And whoa, was that feeling ever correct, though maybe not just for the reasons casual baseball fans think.
The new 90-minute film, “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story,” fascinatingly depicts Erskine’s successes on and – more importantly – off the baseball diamond.
Erskine, 95, is one of the greatest pitchers of all time, his résumé including a World Series ring, no-hitters, MLB records and being a member of the beloved 1950s Brooklyn Dodgers, yet his efforts for racial equality and people with special needs are where he’s truly been a champion.
The film, which was made by Indianapolis’ Ted Green, will be screened 7 p.m. Wednesday at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Rhinehart Music Center.
“Honestly, the response so far has been beyond anything my films have received in the past,” said Green, who has made documentaries about various subjects like Holocaust survivor Eva Kor and basketball player Bobby “Slick” Leonard, who actually suggested Green do a film on Erskine. “Not really sure how to explain it, but Carl is just that guy. People like him, they relate to him, they see something pure in him, and it inspires them to want to be better themselves.”
I’ll admit, despite living in Fort Wayne for 25 years, my knowledge of Erskine was limited. I knew he’d been heavily involved in Wildcat Baseball, which was started locally by Dale McMillen Sr., who had noticed the disappointment on the faces of kids cut from teams and founded leagues where anyone who wanted to play could. I also had vague recollections of Erskine, and the great 1955 Dodgers, from Roger Kahn’s book, “The Boys of Summer,” which I’d read in a college class, “Baseball and American Culture” at Atlanta’s Emory University. (I only pulled a B+, but that course was harder than you’d think.)
I knew Erskine, an Anderson native, was basically Indiana royalty, but I didn’t fully appreciate how far beyond sports his importance truly went. Green’s film taught me much.
From Erskine’s formative years in Anderson, where he met his future wife Betty, Green sets the foundation for the great ambassador Erskine would become. Erskine’s friendship with Johnny Wilson, who was black, is illustrated in the film against the racially charged backdrop of the 1930s. It shows Erskine’s integrity at a young age and sets up how impactful Erskine’s relationship with the Dodgers’ Jackie Robinson, who broke MLB’s color barrier, truly was – even though many historical accounts, such as the Hollywood movie “42,” don’t appropriately acknowledge it.
Erskine’s involvement in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, in which he was an original member, and the ways he used his fame compared to other athletes of the time is well acknowledged in “The Best We’ve Got.”
But the true gold is in Erskine’s life after he stopped playing baseball, particularly as it came to how he and Betty raised one of their four children, Jimmy, who has Down syndrome.
There’s a deep, dark history in this country’s treatment of people with special needs and the film delves into eugenics, institutionalizations and Indiana’s particularly shameful past. The Erskines showed Jimmy the same kind of love they did for everyone else in their family. They encouraged him to chase his own dreams and independence, helping to pave the way for Indiana becoming a leader in many respects for those with special needs.
Carl Erskine’s contributions, such as with the Special Olympics, helped make that happen. I’ll admit a tear came to my eye as a popular Erskine story was recounted in the film: He held up his World Series ring and one of Jimmy’s Special Olympics medals and asked, “Which is more important?” (Green is teaming up with the Special Olympics to make a shortened version of the film and books for schools around the state, to promote Erskine’s legacy of inclusion and acceptance.)
“It didn’t take long to learn why Carl is so revered,” Green said. “In this day and age when we’re just bombarded daily with politicians screaming and lying through their teeth, bullying and division, and lack of empathy, here’s a guy who was able to move societal mountains through grace, humility and servant-leadership.
“I mean, Indiana has gone from being one of the very worst states to live for people with intellectual disabilities to one of the very best, and everyone involved going way back say: ‘The No. 1 reason was Carl Erskine.’ That’s profound. I wanted to capture his legacy for posterity so people could marvel at it and learn from it.”
For those just looking for a baseball fix, though, the film has plenty. It’s fascinating to see how a player from Anderson made it to the big leagues in the post-World War II era, and there’s a ton of archival footage from epic MLB games. Much time is spent on the vibe at Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field, and Robinson’s impact on the game, and Green did a great job of including baseball people, such as Vin Scully and Bob Costas, as well as surrounding figures like Leonard.
Tickets for the PFW screening, and others around the state, can be purchased at www.carlerskinefilm.com. The film, co-produced by the Indiana Historical Society, is heading toward national distribution and is tentatively scheduled to air on the local PBS station 2 p.m. Nov. 6.
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. He can be reached at jcohn@jg.net, 260-461-8429 or on social media @sportsicohn.