Max Muncy broke open the game with a three-run homer in the sixth inning after White Sox manager Tony La Russa ordered an intentional walk to Trea Turner with a 1-2 count, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Chicago 11-9 Thursday.
Muncy had five RBI in his return after missing 11 games with left elbow inflammation. He entered hitting .150 to Turner’s .303.
“Is there some question about whether that was good move or not?” said La Russa, a 77-year old Hall of Famer. “Do you know what (Turner) hits against left-handed pitching with 0-1 or two strikes? Do you know what Muncy hits with two strikes against a left-handed pitcher? Is that really a question? We had an open base and Muncy happened to be the guy behind him and that’s a better matchup. That wasn’t a tough call.”
Los Angeles trailed 4-0 before a six-run fifth and was ahead took a 7-5 lead when Freddie Freeman hit an RBI single in the sixth off Bennett Sousa. a 27-year-old rookie left-hander.
“I was just confused,” Turner said. “I didn’t know if I should go to first or not, but I guess they liked the matchup.”
Muncy, whose two-run double off Dylan Cease put the Dodgers ahead 5-4 in the fifth, worked the count to 2-2 and sliced a slider to the opposite field and into the left-field seats, his fourth home run this season.
RAYS 2, CARDINALS 1: In St. Petersburg, Florida, Shane McClanahan pitched eight superb innings to win his fifth consecutive start as Tampa Bay completed a three-game sweep.
McClanahan gave up one unearned run, two hits, walked one and struck out nine. The lefty, who leads the majors with 98 strikeouts, has given up just five runs over 40 innings in his last six starts.
National
DIAMONDBACKS 5, REDS 4: In Cincinnati, Josh Rojas hit a go-ahead single during a four-run rally in the ninth inning as Arizona earned a split of the four-game series.
The Diamondbacks went into the ninth trailing 3-1 but got help from reliever Tony Santillan’s wild tosses. Pavin Smith walked to lead off, went to second on a wild pitch by Santillan and scored on Alek Thomas’ single. Santillan then threw away a bunt for an error, and a sacrifice set up Rojas’ two-run single through a drawn-in infield that made it 4-3. Rojas later scored on a grounder.
The blown lead by the Reds wasted a solid pitching performance by starter Tyler Mahle, who gave up one run and four hits with a season-high 10 strikeouts over six innings.
PHILLIES 8, BREWERS 3: In Milwaukee, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Odúbel Herrera homered as Philadelphia won its season-high seventh straight game.
The NL Central-leading Brewers lost their season-worst sixth in a row.
American
GUARDIANS 8, ATHLETICS 4: In Cleveland, Andrés Giménez drove in the go-ahead run with a single in Cleveland’s four-run eighth inning as the Guardians handed Oakland its ninth straight loss. Giménez looped a single off loser Lou Trivino as the Guardians moved back over .500 for the first time since May 9.