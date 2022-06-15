ST. LOUIS – Miles Mikolas fell one strike short of a no-hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals against Pittsburgh when Cal Mitchell doubled with two outs in the ninth inning Tuesday night.
Mitchell drove a 2-2 curveball just over the head of Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. The ball bounced on the warning track 383 feet from home plate and over the wall in straightaway center for a ground-rule double.
The hit came on the 129th pitch from Mikolas, a career high. He was lifted right after that for Packy Naughton, who closed out a 9-1 victory over the Pirates in the second game of a doubleheader.
Mikolas, a former TinCaps pitcher, struck out six and walked one. Pittsburgh got an unearned run in the fourth to make it 7-1 when Bryan Reynolds scored on Daniel Vogelbach’s groundout.
Reynolds led off the inning and reached second base when left fielder Juan Yepez misplayed a fly ball for an error. Reynolds advanced to third on a groundout.
Paul Goldschmidt homered twice in the first game as the Cardinals won 3-1.
BRAVES 9, NATIONALS 5: In Washington, Dansby Swanson drove in four runs and hit one of Atlanta’s season-high five home runs as the Braves won their 12th straight game.
Atlanta lost All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies to a broken left foot.
Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall launched back-to-back homers for the defending World Series champions, whose winning streak is the longest in the majors this season.
METS 4, BREWERS 0: In New York, Chris Bassitt pitched eight sharp innings of three-hit ball, and Pete Alonso drove in two runs to lead New York.
Bassitt, who entered with a 7.62 ERA in his last five starts, gave up just three singles and one walk with seven strikeouts. He got the Brewers to hit into double plays immediately after each of their hits.
American
WHITE SOX 5, TIGERS 1: In Detroit, Dylan Cease gave up one run in five innings to remain unbeaten in 10 decisions against Detroit.
Cease gave up one unearned run on seven hits and a walk. He struck out eight while improving to 10-0 with a 1.91 ERA in 11 career starts against the Tigers.
YANKEES 2, RAYS 0: In New York, Gerrit Cole pitched six sharp innings to lead New York to the fifth straight wi.
The AL East-leading Yankees played the first of six games in nine days against third-place Tampa Bay.
New York had just five hits but improved to 45-16, the best 61-game start across baseball since Seattle in 2001.