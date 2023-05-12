CLEVELAND – Brandon Drury’s sacrifice fly capped a two-run rally in the ninth inning by Los Angeles off Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase as the Angels beat the Guardians 5-4 on Friday night to snap a 10-game losing streak at Progressive Field.
Drury’s shot to center off the hard-throwing Clase (1-3) enabled the Angels to get their first win at Cleveland since Aug. 3, 2018. They had been 1-21 on the road against the Guardians since 2015.
Cleveland loaded the bases in the ninth off Carlos Estévez, who struck out Will Brennan for his ninth save.
Matt Moore (2-1) pitched two innings for the Angels to win the opener of their seven-game trip.
Mike Trout triggered the Angels’ comeback with a leadoff double in the ninth off Clase, who broke 100 mph on 13 pitches in the inning.
Trout got to third on Anthony Rendon’s single and scored when Hunter Renfroe hit a grounder to second baseman Andrés Giménez, who threw wide of home when he should have taken the easy out.
The ball skipped away from catcher Cam Gallagher and pinch-runner Brett Phillips alertly took third before Drury delivered his sac fly.
American
MARINERS 9, TIGERS 2: At Detroit, Julio Rodríguez had three hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs for Seattle.
Marco Gonzales (3-0) gave up two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings.
Detroit starter Matthew Boyd (2-3) allowed six runs – five earned – on five hits and four walks in 11/3 innings. Boyd faced 12 batters and nine of them reached base.
A caught stealing allowed him to escape the first inning with only Jarred Kelenic’s RBI single, but the Mariners scored five runs in the second.
National
REDS 7, MARLINS 4: At Miami, Jake Fraley homered twice, including a tiebreaking three-run shot in the ninth inning to lead Cincinnati.
Eury Pérez struck out seven over 42/3 innings in his highly anticipated major league debut for Miami, which promoted the 20-year-old right-hander, the top prospect in their organization, from Double-A Pensacola to start the series opener.
The Reds erased a 4-2 deficit on Spencer Steer’s two-run double in the seventh.
Pérez’s outing ended after he allowed Fraley’s two-out solo shot that gave Cincinnati a 2-1 lead in the fifth. Pérez, who turned 20 on April 15, became the youngest pitcher in Marlins history and the first major league player born in 2003.