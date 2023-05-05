CHICAGO – Ian Happ lined a deep two-run homer, Justin Steele tossed seven solid innings and the Chicago Cubs topped the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Friday to snap a three-game slide.
Steele (5-0) allowed one run on six hits, all singles, and walked none to lower his ERA to an NL-leading 1.45. The left-hander has permitted two or fewer earned runs in 14 straight starts dating to July 22, 2022.
The 27-year-old Steele has emerged as a soft-spoken Mr. Reliable at the top of the Cubs’ rotation in his third big-league season.
“Justin was really clean and efficient and attacking them,” manager David Ross said. “He’s been so consistent. We’ve talked about it almost every start, just how great he’s continued to pitch.”
Steele got some help from his defense, including three double plays, as he threw 64 of 86 pitches for strikes.
“For me it’s just taking something from each and every time I’m on the mound, in a game and learning something from it,” Steele said.
Nico Hoerner had two hits and Seiya Suzuki added an RBI for the Cubs, who returned to Wrigley Field following a 1-6 road trip when they struggled offensively and lost five games by one run.
Miami swept a three-game series with the Cubs in Florida last weekend, with Cabrera winning the second contest. The Marlins then were swept in a three-game set by the Braves when they were outscored 23-9.
Chicago’s Matt Mervis drove in an insurance run in the eighth with his first hit, a sharp single to right, in his major-league debut.
Luis Arráez had three hits and Yuli Gurriel’s sac fly drove in the only run for the Marlins, who have dropped four straight. Edward Cabrera (2-3) yielded three runs on five hits in five innings while striking out eight.
WHITE SOX 5, REDS 4: At Cincinnati, Luis Robert Jr. and Elvis Andrus homered, helping Lance Lynn and Chicago beat Cincinnati.
Andrus erased a 3-0 deficit with a three-run shot in the fifth. Robert put the White Sox ahead to stay with a two-run drive against Hunter Greene (0-2) in the sixth.
Lynn (1-4) was charged with four runs and eight hits in 62/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked none in his first win since Oct. 2.
Robert finished with three hits in Chicago’s fourth win in five games.
Jonathan India hit a solo homer for Cincinnati. Greene (0-2) allowed five runs and seven hits in 52/3 innings.
RAYS 5, YANKEES 4: At St. Petersburg, Florida, Randy Arozarena homered in the first inning and then was hit by pitches in his next two plate appearances, leading to Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash being ejected as the MLB-best Rays won the first meeting this season between the AL East rivals.
Arozarena homered to center field off Jhony Brito before the rookie right-hander plunked the outfielder on the elbow guard in the third. Yankees reliever Albert Abreu then hit Arozarena around belt high with a fifth-inning pitch.
An angry Arozarena walked slowly toward first base and whipped his bat in disgust towards the Rays’ dugout.
There was yelling between the benches, but no trouble on the field. The umpires gathered and issued warnings to both teams, which prompted Cash to rush out of the dugout to argue with crew chief and first base umpire Lance Barksdale.
TWINS 2, GUARDIANS 0: At Cleveland, Max Kepler hit a two-run homer and Bailey Ober pitched seven innings in a combined three-hitter for Minnesota.
Ober (2-0) gave up three hits and a walk while striking out six, lowering his season ERA to 0.98 over three starts.
The Twins have homered in a franchise-record 17 consecutive games. Kepler has 15 home runs at Progressive Field since 2016, the most by a visiting player.
The game featured six total hits and was played in 2 hours and 11 minutes.