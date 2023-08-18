CHICAGO – Bobby Witt Jr. hit a go-ahead home run and Cole Ragans pitched six effective innings to help the Kansas City Royals end a three-game skid with a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
Ragans (4-4) struck out nine while allowing eight hits and all three Chicago runs. He struck out three straight batters to end his final inning.
“I knew it would be my last inning,” Ragans said. “I emptied the tank right there and gave it everything I had.”
The Cubs missed a chance to creep closer to Milwaukee in the NL Central standings after striking out 13 times. Carlos Hernández, the last of four Royals relievers, pitched the ninth for his second save in five chances.
Jameson Taillon (7-8) was charged with two earned runs after allowing six hits and striking out three in the first six innings.
“That’s a sneaky, tough little lineup,” Taillon said after dropping his second straight start. “They made it a bit of a grind on me.”
Witt’s blast to center field in the sixth was his 24th homer of the season.
“I was just trying to put a good swing on it,” Witt said after helping Kansas City to just its 17th road victory of the season.
Cubs All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman said Friday he doesn’t know when he’ll return from a rib injury. Stroman (10-8, 3.85 ERA) went on the 15-day injured list Aug. 2 with right hip inflammation but a subsequent MRI revealed a right rib cartilage fracture. The club had hoped to activate this week against the White Sox.
“I can barely turn right now,” he said during the game. “Breathing’s tough at some points, and I can’t sit for long periods of time. I’m just taking it day by day.”
Interleague
REDS 1, BLUE JAYS 0: At Cincinnati, Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered with one out in the ninth inning, and Cincinnati won the opener of an interleague series between playoff contenders.
Encarnacion-Strand drove a 2-2 pitch from Jordan Hicks (2-8) deep to left in the second deck for his fourth homer. It was Cincinnati’s fourth hit of the game.
Fighting for positioning in the NL playoff standings, the Reds (64-59) won for the third time in four games and moved past the Cubs into second place in the Central.
Alexis Diaz (5-4) pitched the ninth inning to earn the victory.
Toronto wasted a terrific performance by José Berríos, who struck out eight in 52/3 innings. The right-hander allowed one hit – Matt McLain’s one-out single in the sixth – and walked four.
The Blue Jays (67-56), who are in the mix for an AL wild card, dropped their second straight game.
American
TIGERS 4, GUARDIANS 2: At Cleveland, Miguel Cabrera drove in a run to tie Mel Ott for 11th place on the career RBI list and Akil Baddoo homered on the second pitch of the game, sending Detroit to the win in the opener of a doubleheader.
Cabrera’s first-inning double scored Kerry Carpenter, giving him 1,868 RBIs in 21 major league seasons. It also was his 3,148th hit, putting the 40-year-old within four of tying Paul Waner for 18th all time.
Tarik Skubal pitched a season-high six innings of one-run ball in his first win against Cleveland in seven career outings.