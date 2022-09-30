ATLANTA – Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers off Jacob deGrom in the second inning and Dansby Swanson later connected off the Mets ace as the Atlanta Braves beat New York 5-2 Friday night to move into a tie for the NL East lead.
The defending World Series champion Braves soaked in the raucous atmosphere at sold-out Truist Park as they seek to keep the Mets from winning one game in the three-game series and earn the tiebreaker between the two teams. Atlanta, going for its fifth straight NL East title, has won eight of the 17 games in the season series.
Both teams are 98-59 with five games to go in the regular season.
Riley and Olson became the first players to hit back-to-back homers off deGrom (5-4) since Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson did it for the Braves on June 18, 2019. That game was also the last time deGrom allowed two homers in the same inning.
At that point, deGrom had given up 13 earned runs and five homers in 17 innings over his last four starts. He entered 0-2 with a 6.60 ERA in his previous three starts.
Swanson homered off deGrom after he had retired seven in a row to make it 3-1. Swanson’s 23rd long ball went 441 feet into the left-field seats, touching off a frenzy from the crowd. Eddie Rosario’s sacrifice fly and Orlando Arcia’s RBI double off Tylor Megill in the seventh padded the lead to 5-1.
CUBS 6, RED 1: In Chicago, Adrian Sampson threw seven efficient innings, Nico Hoerner drove in three runs and Chicago won its fifth straight.
Sampson gave up one run on three hits, struck out six and walked two in his 97-pitch outing. He matched his longest start of the season and extended his streak of allowing one run or fewer to five consecutive starts. Sampson finished his day by getting Cincinnati’s Mike Siani to ground into a double play, stranding a runner at third.
Hoerner doubled in two runs for the Cubs, who have won nine of 10.
American
ORIOLES 2, YANKEES 1: In New York, Aaron Judge didn’t come close to hitting his 62nd home run, going 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as Baltimore beat New York.
One game after tying the AL home run record Yankees star Roger Maris set in 1961, Judge struck out in the first, singled in the third and walked in the sixth against Jordan Lyles, then was intentionally walked in the eighth. Judge has six games left: two this weekend against the Orioles and then four at Texas that end the regular season.