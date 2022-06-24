CLEVELAND – Christian Arroyo hit a two-run homer in the seventh and had three RBI in his return from the COVID-19 injured list, powering the red-hot Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.
Arroyo’s go-ahead homer to left-center off Bryan Shaw (3-1) gave the Red Sox a 4-2 lead, paving the way for their fifth straight win and moving them a season-high nine games over .500. Boston is 17-4 in June and 30-12 since May 10.
Nick Pivetta (8-5) allowed two runs in seven innings in his first career outing against Cleveland. The right-hander struck out four without a walk and is 8-1 with a 1.85 ERA over his last 10 starts.
Andrés Giménez hit a solo homer and scored two runs for the Guardians, who have won 17 of 23 and entered the game atop the AL Central.
Ramírez, who leads the AL with 62 RBIs, extended his hitting streak to 13 games.
ASTROS 3, YANKEES 1: At New York, Justin Verlander pitched four-hit ball over seven innings, Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and Houston stopped New York’s 15-game home winning streak.
The major league-best Yankees (52-19) lost for just the fourth time in their last 23 games overall.
Verlander (9-3) averaged 95.5 mph with his fastball, up from 94.8 mph coming in during his first season since Tommy John surgery. The 39-year-old right-hander struck out three and walked one, lowering his ERA to 2.22.
DODGERS 4, BRAVES 1: At Atlanta, Trea Turner had three hits, including a home run and Freddie Freeman reached base three times in his emotional return.
Julio Urías (5-6) handed the Braves just their fourth loss in June, allowing one run on three hits with nine strikeouts in six innings.
The Braves, who remained four games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East, fell to 18-4 this month.
Freeman was in the spotlight for the NL West leaders in his much-anticipated return to Atlanta.
The veteran slugger had one hit, a sixth-inning single. He walked twice and scored two runs. Freeman, the 2020 NL MVP who helped lead the Braves to last season’s World Series championship, received ovations from fans in the sellout crowd of 42,105 before the game and before his first at-bat.
Freeman was overcome with emotion in a pregame news conference as he said, “I love the Braves organization with all my heart. That will never change.”
Freeman shed more tears when he was presented with his World Series ring by Braves manager Brian Snitker before the game.
Other news
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees avoided an arbitration hearing Friday by agreeing to a $19 million, one-year contract, a deal that leaves the slugger on track to become a free agent after the World Series. …
Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martínez was suspended for five games and fined by Major League Baseball on Friday for making contact with umpire Doug Eddings during the exchange of lineup cards before Wednesday’s game at the Chicago White Sox.