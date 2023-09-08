CHICAGO – Zac Gallen pitched a three-hitter for his second career complete game, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 on Friday for their third straight win.
Rookie Corbin Carroll accounted for the game’s only run with a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning against Mark Leiter Jr. Seiya Suzuki nearly made a terrific catch in right field, but the ball hit the grass in front of his glove and the out call by first base umpire Stu Scheurwater was overturned by review.
“September baseball is meant to be close games and every inch matters,” said Cubs starter Jameson Taillon, who Taillon, who struck out nine while pitching six innings of one-hit ball.
Arizona (74-68) won for the fourth time in five games and moved within two games of Chicago (76-66) for the No. 2 spot in the NL wild card race.
Gallen (15-7) struck out nine and walked one, and his complete game was the 30th in the major leagues this season, six shy of last year’s total.
National
CARDINALS 9, REDS 4: At Cincinnati, Willson Contreras hit a three-run, first-inning homer, Luken Baker added a three-run double and St. Louis dropped Cincinnati (73-70) a game and a half back of Miami (73-68) for the NL’s final wild card berth held by Arizona (74-68).
Cincinnati led the NL Central at 59-49 at the start of August but is 14-21 since. Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer and Nick Senzel had a solo drive in the third inning for the Reds, who stranded 12 runners and went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.
American
RAYS 7, MARINERS 4: At St. Petersburg, Florida, René Pinto and Harold Ramírez hit two-run homers in the seventh inning, and Tampa Bay rallied to take a 6 1/2-game lead over Seattle in the race for the top AL wild card.
The Mariners entered play trailing first-place Houston by a half-game in the AL West.
Chris Devenski (4-4) got two outs in the seventh and earned the win, while Pete Fairbanks worked the ninth and earned his 21st save.
Interleague
BREWERS 8, YANKEES 2: At New York, William Contreras hit a go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning, Willy Adames homered and drove in three, and Carlos Santana had three hits as Milwaukee extended its lead in the NL Central to three games over the Cubs.