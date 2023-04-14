CINCINNATI – Taijuan Walker pitched six efficient innings, Philadelphia scored five runs in the first three innings and the Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Walker (1-1) had his longest outing of the season, allowing four hits and one run. He struck out three and walked two.
Edmundo Sosa hit his second homer of the season for the defending National League champion Phillies. They had lost four out of five, scoring a combined 12 runs in the four losses.
Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvaredo combined to pitch the seventh and eighth, and Connor Brogdon worked the ninth.
Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, two Phillies with Cincinnati connections, drove in runs with doubles. Schwarber grew up in Middletown, Ohio, and Castellanos spent two seasons with the Reds.
American
ORIOLES 6, WHITE SOX 3: At Chicago, Adley Rutschmann gave Baltimore the lead with a three-run double in the seventh inning.
The Orioles tagged the Chicago bullpen for all six runs to win for the fourth time in their last five outings.
Jake Burger homered and Eloy Jiménez drove in a run in his return from the 10-day injured list for Chicago, which has dropped three straight and six of eight.
Mike Baumann (1-0), the first of four Orioles relievers, got the win. Félix Bautista worked the ninth for his fourth save in five chances.
TWINS 4, YANKEES 3: At New York, Carlos Correa homered for the second straight game and hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning off Clay Holmes as Minnesota rallied.
Correa homered in the sixth off Nestor Cortes and helped the Twins overcome a 3-2 deficit in the eighth, dealing the Yankees their first consecutive losses this season. After winning its first four series, New York can at best split four games against the Twins.
Interleague
GUARDIANS 4, NATIONALS 3: At Washington, Josh Bell hit his first home run since signing with Cleveland, which rallied against the Washington bullpen.
Will Brennan drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth on a light grounder for Cleveland, which earned its first victory in Washington since Aug. 9, 2016. The Nationals had won the teams’ last four meetings.
Luis García hit his first homer of the season for Washington, which fell to 1-6 at home.