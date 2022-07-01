DETROIT – Vinnie Pasquatino hit his first major league home run and Hunter Dozier followed with a drive into the bullpen, leading Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals over the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Friday night.
The victory pulls the last-place Royals to within a game of the fifth-place Tigers in the American League Central.
It was the second win in a row for Kansas City, which had lost four straight.
Detroit has lost 12 of its last 17.
Keller (3-9) allowed five hits and two walks in six-plus scoreless innings. He’s won two of his last three starts.
Keller exited after hitting rookie Spencer Torkelson in the helmet with an 88 mph changeup in the seventh. Torkelson stayed on his feet and walked off the field under his own power.
The Tigers scored in the ninth on Eric Haase’s sacrifice fly. Royals closer Scott Barlow walked Riley Greene, bringing the winning run to the plate, but he retired Willi Castro on the next pitch for his 11th save.
Detroit’s Michael Pineda (1-3) threw 65 pitches in his return from the injured list, giving up three runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out three without a walk.
YANKEES-GUARDIANS, ppd: Friday night’s game at Cleveland was postponed by rain and will be made up in a split doubleheader today.
National
BRAVES 9, REDS 1: Max Fried won his eighth straight decision, and Austin Riley put Atlanta ahead to stay in the first inning with his team-high 19th home.
Dansby Swanson added a three-run homer in the seventh for the defending World Series champion Braves, who are 22-6 since the start of June to close within 3 1/2 games of the NL East-leading New York Mets.
Fried (8-2) is 8-0 in 14 starts since losing his first two outings this season. He allowed one run and five hits in seven innings with four strikeouts and no walks.
After allowing Tommy Pham’s RBI single in the third, Fried retired 10 in a row.
Ronald Acuña Jr., the top All-Star vote-getter in the National League, was back in the Braves’ lineup after fouling a pitch off his left foot last Saturday and missing four games. He went 2 for 3 as a designated hitter and was hit by pitches twice.
Cincinnati has lost nine straight at Great American Ball Park and is an NL-worst 26-50.
Riley hit a two-run homer in the first off Mike Minor (1-5), Riley’s first long ball since he hit two against Washington on June 15. Riley added a run-scoring single in the ninth against Jeff Hoffman.
Minor allowed two runs and six hits in six innings, his first quality start this season. Atlanta piled on seven runs off Cincinnati’s bullpen, which entered with a 5.69 ERA – nearly a run higher than any other team.