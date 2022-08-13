TORONTO — Canadians Cal Quantrill and Josh Naylor crossed the border and led the Cleveland Guardians to an 8-0 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.
Quantrill pitched seven shutout innings and won his fifth straight decision, and Naylor hit a two-run home run as the surging Guardians won their sixth straight.
On Sitcom Night in Toronto, there was little for a big crowd of 41,677 to laugh at. Cleveland’s José Ramirez hit a three-run home run, his 22nd, and finished with four RBI as the Guardians roughed up Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos.
Toronto has lost three straight and six of eight.
Quantrill, whose father Paul pitched for the Blue Jays, is from Port Hope, about 60 miles east of Toronto on the shores of Lake Ontario. Naylor is from Mississauga, the city immediately west of Toronto.
Quantrill (9-5) gave up one hit, walked none and struck out seven. The AL Central leaders have won each of Quantrill’s last seven starts.
Eli Morgan gave up a two-out double in the eighth and Nick Sandlin pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth to complete the three-hitter.
Berríos (8-5) gave up eight runs and eight hits in four innings, losing for the first time in 12 home starts in 2022.
WHITE SOX 2, TIGERS 0: In Chicago, Michael Kopech struck out a career-best 11 in six innings of no-hit ball and Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning to lead Chicago.
Kopech was lifted despite blanking the Tigers on 85 pitches through six innings. Vaughn snapped the scoreless game with a two-out, bases-loaded blooper that landed just in front of right fielder Willi Castro’s glove.
Tigers reliever Alex Lange (4-3) pitched the seventh and took the loss as Detroit lost its fifth straight and eighth in nine games.
Kopech allowed three walks, including one to Miguel Cabrera, and all the balls hit into play by the Tigers were handled cleanly by Chicago fielders. Reynaldo López (5-2) got a smattering of boos when he came to the mound to start the seventh, and they got louder after leadoff batter Javier Báez laced a single into the right-center field gap. López retired the next three batters to end the inning.
ORIOLES 10, RAYS 3: In St. Petersburg, Jorge Mateo had a career-high five hits, Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins each homered off the Tropicana Field catwalk, and the Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.
Rougned Odor had four of the Orioles’ 19 hits as Baltimore won for the eighth time in 10 games and moved into an AL wild-card spot, a half-game ahead of the Rays.
National
PHILLIES 2, METS 1, 10: In New York, left fielder Matt Vierling threw out the speedy Starling Marte at the plate to end the ninth and Philadelphia, showing off sharp fielding that Mets announcer Keith Hernandez said it was lacking, won.
Hernandez, a former Mets star and an 11-time Gold Glove first baseman, criticized the Phillies’ defensive skills during an SNY telecast Tuesday night.
In the sixth inning, Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm made a barehanded, off-balance throw to get Marte at first and pitcher Ranger Suárez snared a comebacker by Francisco Lindor.
In the 10th, Bohm hit a sacrifice fly for the go-ahead run.