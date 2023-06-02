CINCINNATI – Victor Caratini drove in the go-ahead run with an infield grounder in a two-run 11th inning, and Milwaukee beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 Friday night after the ejection of Brewers starter Corbin Burnes.
Milwaukee, which came in leading the NL Central, picked up a game on third-place Cincinnati, which is four games back.
In the 11th, the Brewers took the lead when Brian Anderson scored on a forceout with the bases loaded. Then a Brice Turang comebacker hit off the glove of reliever Fernando Cruz (1-1), who threw to second instead of home. Turang easily beat the relay to first and avoided an inning-ending double play.
Burnes made a sliding, over-the-shoulder catch of Stuart Fairchild’s blooper to end the sixth inning and celebrated by spiking the ball. Burnes and plate umpire D.J. Reyburn exchanged words, and Reyburn ejected the pitcher.
American
TWINS 1, GUARDIANS 0: At Minneapolis, Jorge Polanco hit an RBI double in the seventh inning and Jhoan Duran finished a combined eight-hitter, helping Minnesota to the win.
Polanco’s drive off Nick Sandlin went high off the right-field wall, scoring Kyle Farmer from second base.
Brock Stewart got three outs for the win, stranding two in the seventh after Jovani Moran allowed two hits.
Duran pitched 12/3 innings for his eighth save in nine chances.
WHITE SOX 3, TIGERS 0: At Chicago, Mike Clevinger and four relievers combined on Chicago’s fourth shutout.
Clevinger pitched three-hit ball over five innings in first start since May 17.
Tim Anderson singled and scored in a two-run sixth and smacked an RBI double in the seventh, helping Chicago open the series on a winning note after losing three of four at Detroit last weekend.
Sale on injured list
The Boston Red Sox placed 34-year-old left-hander Chris Sale on the injured list Friday with shoulder inflammation.