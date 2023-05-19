PHILADELPHIA – Nico Horner had two two-run doubles in his return from the injured list, and the Chicago Cubs snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 10-1 on Friday night.
Marcus Stroman (3-4) allowed one run and three hits in six innings for the victory. The Cubs have won seven straight games over the Phillies dating to the 2021 season.
The Phillies (20-24) have lost five in a row. Starter Ranger Suarez (0-1) lasted only two innings while allowing five hits and four earned runs. It was the third time this week that a Phillies starter did not go longer than two innings.
Christopher Morel hit his sixth home run of the season in the ninth.
Stroman allowed only Nick Castellanos’ sacrifice fly in the first inning while holding the Phillies to one hit in his final five innings.
InterleagueYANKEES 6, REDS 2: At Cincinnati, Aaron Judge hit his seventh home run in seven games as New York won in its first meeting in Cincy since 2017.
Anthony Rizzo also homered for the surging Yankees, who improved to 9-3 in their last 12 games.
Judge, who received a standing ovation from the many Yankees fans in attendance, took the fifth pitch he saw from Reds starter Ben Lively (1-2) 431 feet to center field for his 13th home run of the season.
Before the bottom of the fifth, all four umpires did a foreign substance check on Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt. The umpires allowed him to stay on the mound after he appeared to clean off his glove hand. Reds manager David Bell was ejected while disputing the decision. Cincinnati had just three hits off Schmidt at that point.
TIGERS 8, NATIONALS 6: At Washington, Akil Baddoo hit one of Detroit’s four homers and drove in four runs and Matthew Boyd pitched effectively into the sixth inning for the Tigers’ 10 win in their last 15 games.
Zack McKinstry’s solo shot and Baddoo’s three-run homer helped the Tigers to a 6-0 lead after three innings.
Washington rallied for six runs late but has lost four in a row and five of six.
GUARDIANS 9, METS 8, 10 inn.: At New York, Pete Alonso tied the game with a grand slam in the seventh inning, and Francisco Lindor hit an RBI single in the 10th as New York rallied from a 5-0 deficit.
Gabriel Arias hit a two-run homer in the top of the 10th against Drew Smith (3-1). In the bottom half, Mark Vientos and Francisco Álvarez tied it with RBI singles against Emmanuel Clase (1-4). Brandon Nimmo beat out an infield single before Lindor – facing his former team for the first time – singled past second baseman Andrés Gimenez.
Josh Naylor had five RBIs for the Guardians.