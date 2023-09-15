NEW YORK – Jonathan India hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Friday night, another important victory in the tight National League wild-card race.
The Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks entered Friday two-thousandths of a percentage point behind the San Francisco Giants for the third wild card.
Grant Hartwig (4-2) plunked Luke Maile leading off the seventh. India then homered on a 2-2 pitch.
Pete Alonso had tied it for New York in the sixth with a 425-foot shot to left against Hunter Greene.
Lucas Sims (6-3) got the last out in the sixth. Alexis Díaz inherited a two-out, one-on jam and earned his 37th save – tied with Camilo Duval for the most in the NL – by retiring all five batters he faced.
National
MARLINS 9, BRAVES 6: At Miami, Luis Arraez homered twice and Jacob Stallings had two doubles, the second a go-ahead line drive with the bases loaded in the seventh, and Miami beat NL East champion Atlanta.
In their first game since winning the division title Wednesday, the Braves lost star slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. in the eighth inning because of right calf tightness. Acuña felt discomfort when he grounded into a double play to end the top of the inning.
The Marlins began Friday a half-game from the third NL wild-card spot.
American
RAYS 7, ORIOLES 1: At Baltimore, Zach Eflin and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, Brandon Lowe and Harold Ramírez homered, and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore to pull into a virtual tie atop the AL East. Tampa Bay has won nine of 11 and 18 of 24.
The Rays erased a season-high four-game deficit in a span of six days thanks in part to winning the first two of a four-game series against Baltimore.
The Orioles have dropped four straight, matching their longest skid of the season.
BLUE JAYS 3, RED SOX 0: At Toronto, José Berríos and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run home run and Toronto snapped a four-game losing streak.
Berríos (11-10) allowed five hits and struck out eight over seven sharp innings as the Blue Jays bounced back after being swept in a four-game series against AL wild card rival Texas.
GUARDIANS 12, RANGERS 3: At Cleveland, Lucas Giolito struck out a season-high 12 over seven scoreless innings and Josh Naylor and Andrés Giménez each drove in three runs for Cleveland.
Texas, which holds the second AL wild-card berth, had its six-game winning streak snapped. The Rangers are second in the West, where first-place Houston and third-place Seattle are separated by a game and a half.
Giolito allowed two hits and a walk in 100 pitches. He had lost his previous five starts.