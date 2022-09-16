CLEVELAND – Pinch- runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and the AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night in the opener of a crucial five-game series.
Clement ran for Josh Naylor, who led off the eighth with a single and took second on Oscar Gonzalez’s single. Jhoan Duran’s 2-1 pitch to Andrés Giménez bounced in front of catcher Gary Sánchez and went back to the screen on the fly.
Sánchez couldn’t find the ball initially and Clement rounded third and slid headfirst, beating Sánchez’s throw.
Trevor Stephan (6-4) while Emmanuel Clase gave up an infield hit in the ninth, but got Gilberto Celestino on a groundout for his 36th save.
Cleveland leads Minnesota by five games and has clinched the season series with a 10-5 edge, giving the Guardians the tiebreaker. Cleveland has won six straight over the Twins.
The teams play a day-night doubleheader today followed by games Sunday and Monday. Cleveland swept a three-game series at Target Field last weekend.
Duran (2-4) allowed a run in the eighth.
BLUE JAYS 6, ORIOLES 3: At Toronto, Matt Chapman hit two home runs, George Springer added a three-run shot and Toronto maintained their position in the AL wild-card race.
Chapman went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs to help the Blue Jays (82-63) win for the fifth time in six meetings with the Orioles.
Adley Rutschman hit a two-run home run and Gunnar Henderson added a solo shot for Baltimore (75-68).
The Orioles were unable to gain ground on the three leading wild-card contenders, Toronto, Tampa Bay and Seattle.
National
CUBS 2, ROCKIES 1: At Chicago, Marcus Stroman won at Wrigley Field for the first time since signing with the Cubs, pitching no-hit ball into the sixth inning.
Stroman (4-7), who signed a $71 million, four-year contract, had been 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA in nine previous starts at Wrigley Field this season. He didn’t allow a hit until Ryan McMahon homered with two outs in the sixth, McMahon’s 17th this season.
Zach McKinstry, a North Side graduate, homered and tripled as the Cubs extended a winning streak to four for the first time since mid-August.
METS 4, PIRATES 3: At New York, Taijuan Walker won back-to-back starts for the first time in two months, and Daniel Vogelbach homered against his former team.
Pete Alonso had his National League-leading 113th RBI for New York (91-55), which is assured of its most wins since going 97-65 in 2006. The Mets maintain a one-game lead in the NL East over second-place Atlanta, which defeated Philadelphia.
Oneil Cruz hit a two-run homer for last-place Pittsburgh (55-90), which has lost 90 or more games in each of the last four fully completed seasons.