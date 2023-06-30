CHICAGO – Justin Steele burnished his potential All-Star credentials while helping the Cubs get back on a winning track.
The left-hander tossed a three-hit shutout into the seventh inning and won his third straight start, and Chicago snapped a four-game skid with a 10-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.
Steele (9-2) struck out six and walked one in 61/3 innings as he lowered his ERA to 2.43. He didn’t allow a hit until David Fry lined a short-hop single off shortstop Dansby Swanson’s glove to lead off the fifth.
The 27-year-old has the numbers for the NL’s pitching staff at the All-Star game in Seattle on July 11.
“He was very efficient and dominated,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “The ball was moving all over the place, some heavy cutters looked like today.”
Steele slammed the door on Chicago’s losing streak that came after the Cubs had won 11 of 13. Christoper Morel hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBI.
Terry Francona was back managing the Guardians after a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.
National
REDS 7, PADRES 5, 11 inn.: At Cincinnati, Spencer Steer hit a game-winning two-run home run in the 11th and Cincy overcame Alexis Díaz’s first blown save of the season in a wild win over stumbling San Diego, which lost its sixth in a row.
Elly De La Cruz drove in Jonathan India with the tying run and De La Cruz tried to score from third on Nick Senzel’s grounder to third but was called out because he touched catcher Gary Sánchez’s left foot. Steer followed with his homer.
BRAVES 16, MARLINS 4: At Atlanta, Michael Soroka won his first home start in nearly three years, Matt Olson homered twice and drove in five runs and National League-leading Atlanta won its sixth straight.
American
ASTROS 5, RANGERS 3: At Arlington, Texas, Mauricio Dubón lined a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and Houston beat Texas to open a series matching in-state rivals atop the AL West.
Not long before the first pitch, the Rangers made the first big move of trading season by getting once-dominant closer Aroldis Chapman from Kansas City.
Jose Altuve crushed that first pitch from Jon Gray for a game-opening homer, but the Rangers took the lead on back-to-back solo home runs from two of their four All-Star starters, Josh Jung and Jonah Heim.
Interleague
ROCKIES 8, TIGERS 5: At Denver, Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run homer and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games to help Colorado beat Detroit. Tovar’s eighth homer put the Rockies up 8-3 in the sixth, and he also singled in a five-run second.