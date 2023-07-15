CINCINNATI – Corbin Burnes struck out the side in the sixth inning after nearly collapsing in the fifth in oppressive humidity, Victor Caratini singled in a run in the seventh and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Friday night.
After his 10th strikeout, Burnes squatted behind the mound with his head lowered as teammates and trainers rushed over. Burnes took several big gulps of water and spoke to the training staff. He took a couple of warmup pitches, then retired Matt McLain on an infield pop to end the inning.
The game-time temperature was 91 degrees with the high humidity. Burnes (8-5) struck out 13 in six innings. He allowed only two hits and two walks to help the Brewers tie the Reds atop the NL Central standings.
Devin Williams closed for his 21st save.
The teams faced each other for the fourth straight time, with the Brewers taking two of three from the Reds in Milwaukee before the All-Star break, including a 1-0 win Sunday in which the Reds struck out 14 times.
On Friday, the Brewers struck out 18 Reds.
Cincinnati starter Graham Ashcraft (4-7) allowed three hits through six innings.
Interleague
BRAVES 9, WHITE SOX 0: At Atlanta, Matt Olson hit a first-inning grand slam, Charlie Morton won his fifth straight start and major league-leading Atlanta routed Chicago.
Olson, an All-Star first baseman and the NL leader with 30 homers and 76 RBIs, made it 4-0 with his seventh career grand slam and his second this season.
Atlanta leads the majors with 170 homers and began the game with 20 more than the No. 2 team, the Dodgers.
The Braves (61-29) have gone deep in 27 straight games, the longest streak in the franchise’s modern era. Olson’s blast sailed 434 feet to right.
RED SOX 8, CUBS 3: At Chicago, Rafael Devers hit two long solo homers off Kyle Hendricks, Justin Turner had a two-run homer and three RBIs in his first start at second base in nearly eight years, and Boston won its sixth straight.
Adam Duvall, Triston Casas and Yu Chang also went deep to help Boston win for the ninth time in 10 and climb six games over .500 (49-43).
Cody Bellinger hit a pair of solo drives. Christopher Morel had three hits and Mike Tauchman doubled in a run on a warm night at Wrigley Field with the ball carrying well.
Brayan Bello (7-5) tossed six innings for his fourth win in five starts, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out five and walking none.
American
RANGERS 12, GUARDIANS 4: At Arlington, Texas, Jonah Heim homered and drove in four runs, fellow All-Star starters Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia also homered, and Texas rallied past Cleveland, which got a pair of homers from Bo and Josh Naylor, who became the first brothers in major league history to hit multirun homers in the same inning for the same team.