CHICAGO – Marcus Stroman pitched six sparkling innings and Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead RBI single, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Friday.
Stroman (2-0) allowed two hits, struck out six and walked three in his 200th career start. The right-hander also tossed six innings in a 4-0 victory over Milwaukee on opening day.
“His ball moves so much I can see it from center field,” Bellinger said.
Stroman said pitching in the World Baseball Classic provided a boost.
“I feel it puts you in that competitive mind frame and gets you going much earlier than spring training, where you can go through the motions at that time,” he said.
Chicago went ahead to stay against Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) in the fourth. Dansby Swanson reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second before coming home on Bellinger’s single to right.
Ian Happ added an RBI double in the sixth, driving in Tucker Barnhart.
Eovaldi (1-1) allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.
Texas loaded the bases with two out in the sixth, but Stroman retired Josh Jung on a grounder.
“We get men on base and we had the right guys up and he made some pitches when he had to,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said.
Mark Leiter Jr. worked the seventh for Chicago, and Michael Fulmer finished the three-hitter for his first save with his new team.
PHILLIES 5, REDS 2: In Philadelphia, J.T. Realmuto snapped a tie game with a two-run home run in the seventh inning and Edmundo Sosa added a solo shot to lead Philadelphia to a win in their home opener over Cincinnati.
Former TinCaps standout Trea Turner had two hits and scored two runs in his Phillies’ home debut.
Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins raised the 2022 championship banner in center field to a raucous ovation.
American
MARINERS 5, GUARDIANS 3: In Cleveland, Julio Rodríguez, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, hit a two-run homer as Seattle spoiled Cleveland’s home opener.
Rodríguez connected in the sixth inning for the Mariners, who were down 3-0 in their first road game. The 22-year-old Rodríguez hit 28 homers last season while helping Seattle end its 21-year playoff drought. J.P. Crawford had a pair of RBI doubles off Aaron Civale for Seattle, which dropped three of four to Cleveland at home last week.
Josh Bell drove in a run for the Guardians, who couldn’t hold onto their lead in front of a sellout crowd of 34,821 fans at Progressive Field.
ORIOLES 7, YANKEES 6: In Baltimore, Ramón Urías hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, then made a sparkling play at third base in the eighth to help Baltimore outlast New York in the Orioles’ home opener.
Ron Marinaccio allowed a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh to Ryan Mountcastle, who stole second when Gunnar Henderson took a called third strike. Jimmy Cordero then took the mound and threw a wild pitch before allowing Urías’ double to left-center that made it 6-5.
Urías later scored on Cordero’s second wild pitch of the inning. After New York pulled back within a run in the eighth, Urías fielded a hard grounder for a 5-3 double play.